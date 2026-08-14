Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Movie Release LIVE: Emraan Hashmi's sequel clashes with Sunny Deol film at box office

New Delhi:

The Independence Day week brings a treat for cinema lovers as two of the most anticipated films of the year, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, have hit theatres on August 14, 2026, marking a major box office clash.

Both films have generated significant buzz and are getting a lot of attention from moviegoers and fans. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 tells a patriotic story set against a historical backdrop. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates, reviews and social media reactions.