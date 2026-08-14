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Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Movie Release LIVE: Emraan Hashmi's sequel clashes with Sunny Deol film at box office

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 have hit theatres on India's Independence Day weekend. Follow our live blog for the latest updates, reviews, audience reactions and box office reports.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on the release of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on the release of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The Independence Day week brings a treat for cinema lovers as two of the most anticipated films of the year, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, have hit theatres on August 14, 2026, marking a major box office clash.

Both films have generated significant buzz and are getting a lot of attention from moviegoers and fans. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 tells a patriotic story set against a historical backdrop. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates, reviews and social media reactions.

 

 

Live updates :Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Movie Release LIVE

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  • 8:57 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Awarapan 2 Movie Release LIVE: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani attend special screening

    Awarapan 2 actors Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani recently attended the special screening of the film, which took place on Thursday, August 13, in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos from the screening surfaced online. At the event, Disha looked stunning in a red halter-neck maxi dress, while Emraan Hashmi was seen wearing a black T-shirt and trousers. Take a look below:

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Release LIVE: Advance booking details

    According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is ahead of Batwara 1947, with a gross collection of Rs 8.57 crore from 2,85,802 tickets sold (excluding block seats). In comparison, Batwara 1947 has recorded Rs 1.76 crore gross from 65,391 tickets sold.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Release LIVE: Emraan Hashmi's sequel clashes with Sunny Deol's patriotic film

    The long-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, starring Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2, has finally hit theatres on August 14. The film has clashed with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi in key roles

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Awarapan 2 Batwara 1947 Sunny Deol Emraan Hashmi
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