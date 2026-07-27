iPhone 18 Pro will cost much higher than expected: Here's why you should start saving now

New Delhi:

The most anticipated Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in a few days, and you might have to pay a little extra this time compared to usual. As per the rumours, Apple has some big upgrades that are planned for the new Pro models, but these could come alongside a serious price hike, especially in India.

Apple has not officially announced anything about the iPhone 18 lineup yet, but everyone expects the reveal to happen in September, just like previous years.

So, how much more expensive are we talking?

Recent reports say the iPhone 18 Pro Max could hit shelves in India at around Rs 1,59,900 to Rs 1,69,900. That’s up by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which starts at Rs 1,49,900. Even the regular iPhone 18 Pro is likely to come in above last year’s Pro, which launched at Rs 1,34,900. Nothing’s set in stone yet, but if those numbers are right, this’ll be one of Apple’s biggest price hikes for its Pro lineup so far.

Why will the prices grow higher for the upcoming devices?

For one, the cost of DRAM and NAND memory chips has shot up lately. That’s partly because everyone wants more AI in their devices, and memory prices are through the roof. Apple has to pay more for parts, and naturally, those costs trickle down to buyers.

On top of that, the new A20 Pro chip is supposed to use TSMC’s fancy new 2nm process. It’ll be faster and more efficient and boost Apple’s AI features—but it’s also pricier to make. Then there are the usual factors like revamped cameras, higher overall manufacturing and import costs, and Apple’s pricing strategy for India. It all adds up.

What’s in it for you?

Plenty, if the leaks and rumors are true. The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a variable-aperture main camera (great for better photos in tough lighting and more control, kind of like on a DSLR). Battery life should also get better. There’s talk that the Pro Max model will have Apple’s biggest battery yet, with both versions getting a boost from the power savings in the new chip and a more efficient OLED display.

Camera-wise, expect a sharper telephoto lens, a smaller Dynamic Island (thanks to some Face ID sensors moving under the screen), and a new Camera Control button. You might also get a faster 5G experience with the upcoming C2 modem, plus improved satellite features.

And there’s something for style, too. Words are new colors like:

Dark Cherry

Light Blue

Silver

Dark Grey are on the way—Dark Cherry, in particular, is creating a buzz.

But keep things in perspective: none of this is official. Apple has not spilled the beans related to how the device will look or anything about the prices, features, or a launch date. Everything out now comes from leaks and industry chatter. Still, if you are eyeing an upgrade and want the Pro model, do not be surprised if your wallet takes a bigger hit this year.

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