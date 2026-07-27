Bihar government to withdraw FIRs, release detainees arrested over NEET paper leak protest

New Delhi:

The Bihar government said on Monday that the first information reports (FIRs) registered against protesters who participated in agitation over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination and other paper leak incidents would be withdrawn immediately.

Additionally, those who were detained or arrested during the protest will also be released immediately, and no direct or indirect action will be taken against them in the future as well, the Bihar government said in a late night notification.

"Also, the legal process for withdrawal of all existing FIRs, criminal complaints or showcause notice against individuals, before 6 P.M. on 26.07.2026 on account of their participations in the said protests, will be initiated immediately," the notification read. "Furthermore, all the persons arrested/detained in connections with the cases registered before 6 P.M. on 26.07.2026, shall be released immediately."

Nearly 700 detained across Bihar

According to the Bihar Police, 694 people were detained last week for trying to enforce a statewide bandh called by Left wing students' unions in protest over NEET paper leak. Of them, 339 were minors and students, and they were let off following an age verification. Meanwhile, action was being taken against the other 355 detainees for their involvement in "violent activities".

The Bihar Police also informed that the July 25 bandh clashes left 91 personnel and officials injured. Thirteen civilians also received injuries. Thirteen government vehicles were vandalised by the protesters, it said.

The row over use of AK-47

The protest in Bihar caused a massive row after it was alleged that an AK-47 rifle was used by a police personnel in Siwan. A video had also gone viral on social showing a constable using the assault rifle during the protest; however, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the authenticity of it.

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Yadav has demanded a judicial inquiry over the incident, while hitting out at the state government. With the incident triggering a row across the state, the constable was suspended, with the police clarifying that clear instructions were given to forces not to open fire at the protesters.

"The constable, posted with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during the student protest went viral on social media. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him. No one was injured in the firing," Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told news agency PTI.

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