Bindyarani Devi secures India's sixth medal at Commonwealth Games 2026, wins bronze in 58kg weightlifting

New Delhi:

Star weightlifter Bindyarani Devi secured India's sixth medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as she won a bronze in the 58kg weightlifting at the Glasgow Games on Monday, July 27. Bindyarani won her second medal at the Commonwealth Games after having clinched a silver medal at Birmingham 2022.

The Manipuri weightlifter lifted a total of 199kg across the Snatch and the Clean and Jerk categories to bring home a bronze. She lifted a best of 87kg in the Snatch on her third attempt after successful lifts of 84kg and 85kg. The 27-year-old listed 113kg as her first attempt in the Clean and Jerk but brought the weight down to 110kg at the 11th hour. She failed on her first attempt but lifted 112kg in her second attempt to seal the bronze. Her third attempt at 116kg was unsuccessful.

Bindyarani continues to win laurels

Bindyarani has been one of the rising stars for India. She has now won her second medal in as many appearances at the Commonwealth Games. She had clinched a silver in the 55kg category in Birmingham after lifting a total weight of 202kg. She had won a gold at the Tashkent World Championships in 2021 in the 55kg category.

Bindyarani had won a bronze in the 2024 World Cup in Phuket and a silver in the Asian Championships in Jinju, both 55kg wins. The Manipuri athlete had also won a gold in the 2019 Apia Commonwealth Championships, and silvers in the 2021 Tashkent and 2025 Ahmedabad Commonwealth Championships. The silver in Ahmedabad came in the 58kg category after she had moved her weight category up.

India's sixth medal at the Games

This was India's sixth medal at the Glasgow Games. Earlier in the day, Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal in the 53kg category to give India their fifth medal. Gyaneshwari remained in complete control throughout the event and started with lifts of 82 kg, 85 kg, and 88 kg in the Clean category. She headed into the Clean and Jerk in second place behind Nigeria’s Onome Didih. As for the Clean and Jerk, she started with a lift of 103 kg. However, Didih followed it up with a lift of 105 kg. For her second attempt, Gyaneshwari went on to lift 107 kg, but the Nigerian followed it up with a lift of 110 kg. The Indian star’s final attempt saw her lift 111 kg, which secured her the silver medal and confirmed Didih’s gold medal at the event.

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