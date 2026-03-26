Planning to buy an AC online? 10 Important things every Indian buyer must check

New Delhi:

Summers are here, and if you have not bought your AC yet, here is the time. But you need to follow some important steps before making your purchase. Since an AC is a long term investment, making the right choice online is crucial to ensure better cooling, durability and saving on electricity bills.

Split versus Window AC: Pick the right type

The first decision is to choose between a split AC and a window AC.

Split AC: This one is ideal for larger rooms (with 120–200 sq ft). These ACs are quieter and quieter.

Window AC: They are suitable for smaller rooms and budget buyers. Your room size and installation space should guide this choice.

Right ton for AC as per the room size and cooling

One must choose the right tonnage, which will ensure efficient cooling:

Up to 120 sq ft: 1 Ton

120–180 sq ft: 1.5 Ton

Above 180 sq ft: 2 Ton

If you choose the wrong capacity of AC (as per Ton) for your room, then it may impact electricity consumption and cooling.

Inverter vs non-inverter AC

This is one of the commonly used technologies in the ACs, where you do not need to install an external unit for electricity fluctuation and tripping. Here are the details:

Inverter AC: energy-efficient, quieter and ideal for everyday usage

Non-Inverter AC: Although they are low in price, they may consume more electricity.

For long-term savings, inverter ACs are generally the better option.

Check energy rating carefully: Stars

Energy efficiency plays a big role in your electricity bills.

3-Star AC: Helps in balancing the performance and price

5-Star AC: It helps in upfront cost, but maximum savings over time

If you invest in a 5-star model of the air conditioner, then this could prove to be the best performer.

Useful cooling features

Modern air conditioner comes with several features to improve comfort. Features like:

Turbo Cooling

Auto Restart

Sleep Mode

Dehumidifier

These features will help in enhancing the features of the AC, based on performance and convenience, especially during the humid Indian summers.

Choose a copper coil for durability

AC, which comes with a copper coil, will always be a great option. They are capable of cooling faster, they are more durable, and it is easier and cheaper to repair.

Smart features add convenience.

Many air conditioners offer Wi-Fi and AI features, which will allow the machine to be controlled via smartphone apps or voice assistants. These features are useful for smart homes and remote operation.

Check reviews before buying

If buying from known e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart:

One must read the genuine customer reviews

One must avoid products with consistently low ratings

Do not ignore installation and hidden costs.

Installation is often not included and may cost you around Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 extra. This amount will be charged for the following:

Additional piping

Outdoor unit stand

Drainage setup

Warranty matters?

This is very important, and one must definitely look for the following:

Compressor warranty: which should come with 5 to 10 years

Product warranty of minimum 1 year

This will ensure a peace of mind after purchase.