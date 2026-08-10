Using free Wi-Fi while travelling? Here are the security risks you should know

New Delhi:

Free Wi-Fi has become a go-to for travellers across the world. From sitting at an airport lounge, checking into your hotel room or killing time before a conference, chances are, you have to use a public network just to get online fast and save your mobile data. That little boost of convenience feels great in the moment.

But, to be honest, that same convenience comes with a real trade-off. Public and guest Wi-Fi networks are basically open to crowds of people you do not know, and there is usually no way to tell how the network is set up or who else is sharing it with you. The truth is, bad actors notice this, too.

Why is public Wi-Fi risky?

The real risk is using Wi-Fi at hotels, airports, and convention centres – where you can connect everywhere, but it could be threatening. Users get a terms page or hand over your email to get access. It may seem harmless, but still, those pages are prime targets for attackers hungry for access.

Here’s where it gets even worse:

You might see fake update prompts for Windows, your browser, or even security software.

You might land on a copycat login page that could ask you to “confirm” your identity.

It is easy to fool anyone who is using a public internet service.

If you click on the download or open any suspicious attachment, you might practically hand your data over to criminals.

So, what can attackers actually steal?

Microsoft found that the malware linked to these campaigns can grab pretty much everything:

Passwords

Login credentials

Browser cookies

Files on your laptop

Some tools can even record audio and video or take screenshots without you knowing. For business travellers who keep corporate emails, confidential files, or work logins on their devices, that risk jumps even higher.

Still, connecting to free Wi-Fi is not a guarantee that you will definitely get hacked. The difference is how you use it and how cautious you stay.

When you need to get online, try using your own mobile hotspot, eSIM, or another verified connection—especially if you’re working with sensitive stuff. If you have to use public Wi-Fi, do not install programs, certificates, or accept “security updates” just because a random login page pushes you to.

Be smart about updates

Stick to your device’s built-in updater or use the official methods within apps. Do not hand over personal info on odd-looking pages, and always check the real network name with the hotel or airport staff before you connect.

Overall, there is nothing wrong with grabbing a bit of free Wi-Fi, but do not just assume that it’s safe. Use a bit of healthy scepticism, and you will keep your passwords, personal data, and work information safer no matter where your travels take you.

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