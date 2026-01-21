Government allows Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 in India by de-licensing 6 GHz spectrum The government has de-licensed 500 MHz of the 6 GHz band, paving the way for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 in India. The move is set to boost internet speeds, indoor connectivity, and future-ready networks.

New Delhi:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially notified the de-licensing of 500 megahertz of spectrum in the lower-frequency range of the 6 GHz band, a move expected to significantly enhance Wi-Fi services across India.

The notification comes nearly six months after the government expressed its intent through a draft Gazette notification issued on May 16, 2025, proposing to de-license these frequencies.

What the DoT notification allows

According to the notification, no licence or frequency assignment will be required for establishing, maintaining, possessing, or operating wireless equipment for low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor wireless access systems. This includes radio local area networks operating in the 5925–6425 MHz frequency band.

These services will function on a non-interference, non-protection, and shared (non-exclusive) basis, ensuring licence-exempt use while maintaining spectrum harmony.

Upper 6 GHz band reserved for mobile services

The newly identified 6425–6725 MHz and 6725–7125 MHz frequency bands fall within the upper 6 GHz spectrum range. The DoT, through the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP), has earmarked these upper frequencies for advanced mobile services.

The NFAP provides the formal framework for spectrum allocation across various wireless technologies in India.

Diverging industry views on 6 GHz spectrum usage

Several global technology giants, including Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta, HP, and Intel Corporation, have jointly called for the de-licensing of the entire 1200 MHz of spectrum available in the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi services.

In contrast, Reliance Jio has advocated that the full 1200 MHz spectrum in the 6 GHz band be included in upcoming spectrum auctions, despite the government’s decision to de-license 500 MHz in the lower portion of the band for Wi-Fi and low-power applications.

Power limits set to protect spectrum use

The DoT notification imposes strict limits on emission power, making the band suitable for Wi-Fi device operations while preventing its use for mobile antennas that require higher transmission power.

As per the notification:

“Power spectral density shall be suppressed by 20 dB at 1 MHz outside of channel edge, by 28 dB at one channel bandwidth from the channel centre, and by 40 dB at one and one-half times the channel bandwidth away from channel centre”.

Industry experts welcome the move

Bharat Bhatia, President of the ITU-APT Foundation of India, said that Wi-Fi in the lower 6 GHz band will complement the ongoing rollout of 5G networks and support future 6G readiness.

He added that the move would improve indoor broadband experiences and enable higher Wi-Fi speeds at homes and offices.

However, Bhatia noted that while the currently proposed outdoor power limit of 0.1 milliwatt will benefit industrial automation and AI applications, the government should consider allowing standard power levels up to 4 watts for high-speed data and video usage in large venues such as stadiums, concert halls, and airport terminals.

Boost for Wi-Fi 7 and secure connectivity

Paritosh Prajapati, CEO of broadband equipment maker GX Group, described the de-licensing of the lower 6 GHz band as a pivotal step for India’s wireless ecosystem.

He said the move enables licence-exempt deployment of Wi-Fi 7 technologies while maintaining strict power and safety controls.

Prajapati added that when combined with Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR) compliance and security principles aligned with EU and US frameworks, the policy strengthens India’s position as a global hub for secure, next-generation networking solutions.

What ITSAR means for the telecom industry

The Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR) were framed by the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) under the Department of Telecommunications.

Domestic industry players view ITSAR as a measure that promotes higher value addition in local telecom equipment manufacturing while curbing the import of spurious and insecure hardware.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options leak: New shades revealed ahead of launch