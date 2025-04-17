Heading to the mountains? 7 Must-have travel gadgets for a smooth and safe trip If you are planning to visit the mountains, then here is the right time. And before you head for your trip, you need to make a list of gadgets which you need to carry for a connected and safe trip. Here is the list you must know.

New Delhi:

It is summer, and certainly the best time to escape the scorching heat and plan a visit to the mountain. Whether you're planning a road trip to Himachal, a trek in Uttarakhand, or a weekend getaway to the Western Ghats, in today’s time, the right gadgets could make your mountain travel more convenient, safe and enjoyable.

Here we bring to you 7 must-have gadgets and accessories to carry on your summer trip to the mountains:

1. Powerbank with fast charging

Remote mountain areas often have unreliable electricity, especially during treks or road journeys. A high-capacity power bank (with around 10,000mAh or above capacity) along with fast charging could ensure your smartphone, camera and other gadgets never get out of juice.

2. Portable mini fan

Even in the hills, the sun can get intense during the day hours, hence, a compact rechargeable mini fan could be a good option to carry. It is a great gadget to stay cool during long road trips, treks, or outdoor sightseeing.

3. GPS or offline navigation device

Mobile networks may get a little rusty and might not work in remote areas, especially in mountains, and certain high-altitude places. Download offline maps or carry a dedicated GPS device.

Apps like Google Maps will let you enable offline downloads, but a GPS gadget can be more reliable in off-grid regions.

4. Travel water purifier bottle

Staying hydrated is essential, but you can’t always trust the water source. A portable water purifier bottle filters out harmful bacteria and ensures safe drinking water during hikes or while exploring rural areas.

5. Torch or headlamp with extra batteries

In case you are going for a long trek, then you must remember that power cuts and poorly lit trails are common. A good-quality headlamp or torchlight is important for safety during treks or camping trips.

6. Universal travel adapter with surge protection

If you’re staying in homestays or budget hotels, plug points may be limited. A universal adapter with surge protection lets you charge multiple devices safely, even during voltage fluctuations.

7. Compact first aid kit with digital thermometer

Basic medicines, bandages, and a digital thermometer can be lifesavers in case of minor injuries, fever, or altitude sickness. Always carry a travel-sized medical kit in your backpack.

Apart from gadgets, do not forget comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and warm layers, as the mountain weather could be unpredictable. With the right gear in your bag, your summer mountain escape will be smoother, safer, and far more enjoyable.