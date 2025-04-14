Poco C71 Review: Budget device with smooth display and strong battery under Rs 7K If you are looking for a smartphone which could suffice your day-to-day work, then POCO C71 is a perfect fit. This is a budget device under Rs 7000, which is capable of giving you strong connectivity and long battery life. Here is our detailed review to know about the device in-depth.

Looking for a no-nonsense budget smartphone under Rs 7,000 that just gets the job done? Well, Poco C71 might be exactly what you need as it comes with a 32MP rear shooter, and a huge 5200mAh battery at a price that feels too good to be true. While it does not aim to impress the users with flashy specs, but the C71 has been designed to focus on delivering reliable everyday performance, which many Indian users are looking for under the budget segment.

Here’s our full review if you are willing to get a budget smartphone for yourself.

Design: Basic build, but comfortable in-hand

The Poco C71 keeps things simple with an all-plastic build, frame, back, and buttons. That said, it doesn’t feel cheap. It weighs just 193g and offers a subtle dual-textured finish that adds a bit of visual interest. The device carries an IP52 splash-resistant rating, which is rare at this price. There’s no Gorilla Glass or haptic feedback engine, but ergonomically, it’s comfortable to hold, even for long durations.

Display: Budget phone, premium-like smoothness

This is the biggest highlight of the phone. The Poco C71 features a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which is almost unheard of under Rs 7,000. While the resolution is limited to 720p (260 PPI), the smooth scrolling and UI navigation make a noticeable difference in day-to-day use. Brightness peaks at 600 nits in HBM, good enough for outdoor use. Color reproduction is average, but it’s easy on the eyes thanks to TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free performance.

Processor and performance: Entry-level, but smooth!

Powering the phone is the Unisoc T7250 (12nm) chipset with 2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55 cores, backed by a Mali-G57 GPU. It’s not built for speed, but it handles WhatsApp, YouTube, Chrome, and basic multitasking without serious lag. It scored around 307,000 on AnTuTu, which is decent in this segment. RAM options include 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X, with up to 6GB virtual RAM expansion. Just note that it uses eMMC 5.1 storage, so app loads are not lightning fast.

Camera performance: Good enough for social media

On the back, the Poco C71 features a 32MP main camera (OV32D sensor, f/2.0 aperture). In daylight, it clicks respectable photos that are perfectly social media-worthy. Don’t expect great results in low light, as the sensor struggles due to its small size and 0.61μm pixels. The front camera is 8MP, and both front and back support 1080p at 30fps video recording. No OIS or EIS, but that’s expected at this price.

Battery life: The star of the show

The 5200mAh battery is easily one of the best things about the Poco C71. Even with the 120Hz refresh rate on, it delivers 1.5 to 2 days of battery life on normal usage. It comes with a 15W charger in the box, which, while not fast, is still decent and better than nothing (many phones now ship without chargers). Battery management features are well-optimized, and the phone stays cool during extended use.

Connectivity and calling: All essentials covered

The C71 covers most connectivity needs—dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/Glonass/Beidou support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's no USB OTG support or vibration motor, which might bother some users. Call quality, however, is consistently good with strong signal reception and clear audio through the earpiece. The single speaker is average but serviceable.

Best Feature: 120Hz Display on a ₹6,499 Phone

Let’s be honest—getting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on a phone that costs just Rs 6,499 is a great deal. It will definitely make the most for everyday use, feel noticeably smoother and will put the C71 in a league of its own at this price point.

Verdict: Should you buy it?

If you are shopping on a strict budget and just need a reliable daily-use phone, the Poco C71 is a great buy under Rs 7,000. It does not promise high-end gaming or camera expertise, but it will certainly nail the basics which are needed by the user, like smooth display, strong battery life, clean design, fine camera and dependable performance. It's a good bid for:

First-time smartphone users

Seniors who just need a dependable handset

Students or those who are looking for a good secondary handset

At a starting price of Rs 6,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 7,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Poco C71 certainly stands tall in front of the rivals who deliver excellent value.

Buy it if: You want a solid entry-level phone that doesn’t lag and lasts all day.

Skip it if: You need high-end gaming, 5G, or top-tier camera performance.