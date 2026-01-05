Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. US attacks Venezuela: Cuba says 32 Cuban officers were killed in US action in Venezuela

  Live US attacks Venezuela: Cuba says 32 Cuban officers were killed in US action in Venezuela

US forces removed President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their home at a Venezuelan military base in the middle of the night. Maduro was taken aboard a US warship and flown to New York City, where he was detained.

A government supporter holds a banner with a photo of President Nicolas Maduro during a protest demanding his release from U.S. custody in Caracas, Venezuela.
A government supporter holds a banner with a photo of President Nicolas Maduro during a protest demanding his release from U.S. custody in Caracas, Venezuela. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Caracas:

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured along with his wife by the US forces on Saturday night and was brought to New York city where he will face criminal charges. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump announced that till a power transition happens in the South American nation, the US will run Venezuela. But, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing oil quarantine on the country. In the absence of Maduro, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the country's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to take on as the acting president of the country. However, hours after Venezuela's Vice President was appointed as interim President of the country, US President Donald Trump warned that she may have to pay a "bigger price than Maduro" if she doesn't do what he thinks is right for the South American country.

 

Live updates :US attacks Venezuela

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:06 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Cuba says 32 Cuban officers were killed in US action in Venezuela

    An American military operation in Venezuela killed 32 Cuban officers over the weekend, the Cuban government said Sunday in the first official acknowledgement of the deaths. The Cuban military and police officers were on a mission the Caribbean country's military was carrying out at the request of Venezuela's government, according to a statement read on Cuban state TV on Sunday night. What the Cubans were working on in the South American nation was unclear, but Cuba is a close ally of Venezuela's government has sent military and police forces to assist in operations for years. 

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Venezuelan opposition leader calls for Maduro's release

    Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia on Sunday said the recent US intervention in Venezuela has marked a pivotal moment in the country's political history, noting the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, but emphasising that the road to democratic transition remains incomplete. Gonzalez Urrutia reiterated calls for the unconditional liberation of political prisoners in a video message shared on X. 

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says 'a lot of Cubans were killed' in Venezuela

    Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "a lot of Cubans were killed" during the intervention to capture Maduro. He didn't specify how many Cubans were killed but said "there was a lot of death on the other side." Asked whether he was considering taking military action against Cuba, Trump said the country is "going down for the count." The US has said Cuba, a close ally of Maduro's administration, provided security advisers to Venezuela’s government.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JD Vance defends military action on Venezuela

    US Vice-President JD Vance on Sunday defended Washington's military action related to Venezuela, during which they captured the country's president and deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, arguing that the South American nation has played a significant role in drug trafficking and has long used expropriated oil assets to fund what he described as "narcoterrorist activities". Responding to criticism that Venezuela has little connection to the global drug trade, Vance, in a post on X, said that such claims were misleading, stressing that cocaine trafficking remains central to the finances of Latin American drug cartels. "You see a lot of claims that Venezuela has nothing to do with drugs because most of the fentanyl comes from elsewhere. First off, fentanyl isn't the only drug in the world, and there is still fentanyl coming from Venezuela, or at least there was," his post read. "Second, cocaine, which is the main drug trafficked out of Venezuela, is a profit center for all of the Latin America cartels. If you cut out the money from cocaine (or even reduce it), you substantially weaken the cartels overall. Also, cocaine is bad too!," it added.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    40 killed in US strike: Venezuelan Official

    At least 40 people, including military personnel and civilians, were killed in a US strike on Venezuela early Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Washington carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country.

     

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maduro, his wife to appear in federal court to face narco-terrorism charges

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are set to appear before a federal judge on Monday (local time), after US authorities confirmed that the case will be heard in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, CBS News reported. The spokesperson said that Maduro and his wife are scheduled to appear before a federal court at 12 pm on Monday.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rubio says US won't govern Venezuela

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing "oil quarantine" on the country, a turnaround after President Donald Trump announced a day earlier that the US would be running Venezuela following its ouster of leader Nicolás Maduro. Rubio's statements on TV talk shows seemed designed to temper concerns about whether the assertive American action to achieve regime change might again produce a prolonged foreign intervention or failed attempt at nation-building.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Jan 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump warns Interim President Delcy Rodriguez

    US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday in a telephone interview that Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's vice president, could "pay a very big price" if she doesn't do what he thinks is right for the South American country. That contrasted with the Republican president's comments about Rodríguez on Saturday when he said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with her and that she was willing to do what the US thinks is needed to improve the standard of living in Venezuela. But Rodríguez has criticised Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from the country and has demanded that the US return him. Trump told the magazine that "if she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro." The president told the New York Post in an interview Saturday that the US wouldn't need to station troops in Venezuela if she “does what we want." (AP)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Venezuela Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Donald Trump United States
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\