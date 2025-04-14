These powerful air coolers are cheaper than ACs and will keep you chilled this summer!

With summer temperatures rising fast in the northern part of the country (UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kolkata, Jharkhand and more), most people are looking for effective cooling solutions for their homes. But not everyone can afford an expensive air conditioner, so they opt for air coolers. So, if you are on a tight budget, then you do not need to worry; some powerful air coolers in the market can compete with ACs in terms of cooling, and right now, they are available at massive discounts on Flipkart.
Flipkart offers big discounts on coolers: Up to 63 per cent off
If you are planning to buy a new air cooler, this is the perfect time. Flipkart is offering up to 63 per cent discount on a wide range of coolers, making them affordable for all budgets. Let’s take a look at some of the top air cooler deals you should not miss.
Best air coolers to beat the heat
Hindware Smart Air Cooler (45L)
- Original price: Rs 13,990
- Offer price: Rs 5,999 (57 per cent off)
- Features 45L capacity and strong airflow. Get an extra 5 per cent off with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Crompton 88L Desert air cooler
- Comes with Honeycomb pads, ice chamber, and 4-way air deflection.
- Ideal for large rooms and delivers cooling like an AC.
Crompton 75L Desert Air Cooler
- Original price: Rs 17,200
- Deal price: Rs 9,999 (41 per cent off)
- Throws air up to 45 feet. Perfect for intense summer days.
Symphony 75L Desert Air Cooler
- Real price: Rs 11,299
- Discounted price: Rs 9,491 (16 per cent off)
- Trusted brand with great cooling power and large water capacity.
Power Guard 70L Desert Air Cooler
- Original price: Rs 20,999
- Offer price: Rs 7,699 (63 per cent off)
- Comes with a big water tank and ice chamber for turbo cooling all day long.