BSNL's Rs 397 recharge plan shocks private telecom giants: 150 Days validity with free data, calls and more BSNL’s aggressive pricing and long-validity plans are helping it win back users. As private companies push prices higher, BSNL is emerging as a value-for-money alternative, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

With private telecom operators hiking the prices of their recharge plans, millions of mobile users across India are feeling the pinch. But while companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi are making users pay more for basic services, state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is winning hearts with its ultra-affordable long-validity plans. The latest addition to its lineup — a 150-day validity plan for just 397 — has sent shockwaves through the private telecom sector.

BSNL grabs attention with long-validity plans

Unlike its competitors, BSNL continues to offer recharge plans at old and affordable rates. The government-owned telco has been gaining ground by launching long-validity, budget-friendly packs that are ideal for users who want to keep their numbers active without monthly recharges. The latest Rs 397 plan offers not just long validity but also free calling, daily data, and SMS benefits.

BSNL Rs 397 plan: Full benefits breakdown

The Rs 397 recharge plan by BSNL is designed for users seeking affordable long-term connectivity. Here's what it includes:

Validity: 150 days Unlimited Calling: Free calls on local and STD networks for the first 30 days Daily SMS: 100 SMS per day for 30 days High-Speed Data: 2GB/day for the first 30 days (total of 60GB) Post FUP Speed: 40 Kbps after daily limit

While the full benefits apply for the first 30 days, the SIM remains active for 150 days, which is ideal for users who want to retain their number at minimum cost.

Another Option: BSNL Rs 997 Plan with 160-Day Validity

For those who want data benefits for the entire duration, BSNL also offers a Rs 997 recharge plan with 160 days' validity. This plan comes with:

2GB of data per day for 160 days Unlimited calling across all networks 100 free SMS daily

This makes it a great option for users who want daily data along with long-term benefits without spending big bucks.

BSNL is winning over budget-conscious users

With network upgrades underway and more 4G rollouts planned, BSNL is back in the game — and it's doing it on its terms.