You are switching off your AC wrong: Common mistakes you must avoid to save your money Many many users unknowingly follow poor usage habits that can lead to AC malfunctions right when they are needed most. One such common mistake, turning off the AC incorrectly, can result in serious damage and expensive repairs.

With the arrival of peak summer months (April, May, June, July and August), air conditioners become a daily necessity. But as the temperature rises, so do the chances of your AC breaking down due to improper usage habits. One common mistake that most people make while using their air conditioners could lead to serious damage and costly repairs. If you want your AC to run efficiently throughout the season, you need to stop turning it off the wrong way.

Do not switch off your AC from the power switch

Many users habitually turn off their ACs directly from the wall switch instead of using the remote. While this may seem harmless, it can severely damage your air conditioner in the long run, especially for both window and split models. Experts warn that doing this frequently can wear down vital components of the AC and force you to visit the mechanic much sooner than expected.

Risk of compressor failure

The compressor is the heart of any air conditioner. When you abruptly cut power using the wall switch, it causes a sudden power cut to the system. This puts intense pressure on the compressor and could eventually lead to a breakdown. Compressor repairs or replacements can be extremely costly and leave you without cooling during the hottest days.

Reduced cooling capacity

Turning off the AC incorrectly can affect its ability to cool effectively. Constant misuse may lead to weakening of the compressor and eventually impact the entire cooling system. As a result, your room might not cool down as quickly, or at all, leading to discomfort and increased energy usage.

Damage to the motor and fan

The AC’s motor and internal fan are designed to operate with proper shutdown procedures. Powering off abruptly using the switch affects their functioning and reduces their lifespan. Over time, these components may wear out or malfunction.

Electrical parts may burn out

The power sockets and switches used for air conditioners are heavier than standard ones. Frequent switching off from the wall can harm sensitive internal electrical components, including fuses and circuit boards. This may result in major repair bills.

How to turn off your AC the right way

Always use the remote to turn off your AC. This ensures the unit powers down safely, without any damage to the internal components. Let the machine shut down gradually before cutting power from the switch if needed.

By avoiding this one mistake, you can extend the life of your AC, save on repairs, and enjoy a hassle-free summer.