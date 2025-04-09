Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold may launch cheaper than Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price and other details The Pixel 10 series launch is expected in August 2025, continuing Google’s annual flagship release cycle. With major camera upgrades, AI-powered features, and improved performance, the Pixel 10 lineup could be a major step up from its predecessor.

Google is reportedly planning to price its next-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, lower than its predecessor. The phone is expected to debut in August 2026 and may cost USD 1,600 (approx. Rs 1,55,685), which is USD 200 less than the launch price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If the pricing leak turns out to be accurate, it would mark a rare price drop in the premium foldable segment.

For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was launched in India at USD 1,72,999, so a Rs 17,000 price cut could make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold much more appealing to Indian buyers. Interestingly, the trend may continue — leaks suggest that the Pixel 12 Pro Fold (2027) could be even cheaper at USD 1,500 (approx. Rs 1,29,891).

Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL may get costlier

While Google is reportedly bringing down foldable prices, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL could get a price hike of USD 100 (approx. Rs 8,659). If true, the Pixel 10 may cost around USD 800 (approx. Rs 69,275) and the Pixel 10 Pro XL could go up to USD 1,200 (approx. Rs 1,03,912).

Surprisingly, the Pixel 10 Pro may avoid this hike, though it’s unclear why. This shift seems to signal a strategy change, with Google making foldables more affordable while increasing the price of its traditional flagships — possibly in anticipation of Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market.

What to expect from the Pixel 10 series

Design-wise, the Pixel 10 series is expected to retain the signature camera bar seen in previous models. Concept renders suggest triple 64MP cameras (main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto with 50x zoom), though these are speculative.

Under the hood, the phones are likely to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, with 12GB RAM as standard and 16GB RAM on the Pixel 10 Pro. The phones will run on Android 16 at launch, offering the latest software out of the box.