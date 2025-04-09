5 New games arrive on Apple Arcade this May: From ‘What The Clash?’ to LEGO Racing Adventure Apple Arcade is adding five exciting new games this May, catering to all kinds of gamers. From wild party battles in “WHAT THE CLASH?” to cute pet care, fast-paced LEGO racing, and soothing puzzles, the lineup promises fun for everyone.

Apple Arcade is all set to delight gamers this May with five fresh and exciting additions to its growing library. The latest lineup includes action-packed party games, cozy pet simulations, high-speed LEGO racing, and relaxing puzzles, offering something for every type of gamer. The headliner? A hilarious and chaotic multiplayer title called “WHAT THE CLASH?” from the makers of “WHAT THE GOLF?”

WHAT THE CLASH? – A crazy party game

Developed by the award-winning studio Triband, "WHAT THE CLASH?" is a fun-filled multiplayer party game exclusive to Apple Arcade. Players control stretchy hands with quirky accessories like earrings and eye patches as they battle it out in ridiculous showdowns. Whether playing solo, challenging friends in duels, or competing in chaotic tournaments, modifier cards add unpredictable twists like “toasty archery” and “milk the fish,” ensuring a fresh experience every round.

Cozy, Cute, and Casual: Other games joining Apple Arcade

Alongside the zany party chaos, four other games will be launching on May 1:

With My Buddy: A heartwarming pet simulation game where you raise and care for virtual puppies and kittens. LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+: A thrilling endless runner where you race through Heartlake City collecting treasures with your LEGO friends and their adorable pets. Words of Wonders: Search+: An educational word search puzzle game that takes you on a global journey, solving puzzles at famous landmarks. SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+: A relaxing puzzle game featuring the beloved San-X characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi.

Fresh updates to fan-favourite games

Apple is not just adding new games — several popular titles are also getting content updates:

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Explore a new location called City Town Orchards. PGA TOUR Pro Golf: Tee off at the new RBC Heritage tournament. WHAT THE CAR?: Enjoy new levels, wacky skins, and a mysterious map in the latest update released on April 10.

Apple Arcade Subscription: Price and Access

Apple Arcade continues to offer over 200 ad-free games with no in-app purchases. Available at just Rs 99/month, it’s accessible across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. You can also get Apple Arcade as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, starting at Rs 195/month for individuals or Rs 365/month for families.