CMF Phone 2 Pro India launch on April 28: New teaser reveals textured back panel and interchangeable design While CMF has not yet revealed the full specifications or pricing for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, it's expected to bring upgrades while staying within a budget-friendly segment.

CMF by Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in India on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST. The new device will be launched alongside a fresh lineup of audio accessories and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Rear panel design teased with a ‘New Finish’

In a teaser video which was posted on X (which was formerly known as Twitter), CMF has revealed the rear panel of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The six-second clip showcases a textured back panel, featuring the familiar CMF by Nothing branding at the bottom. The photo further shows a visible screw design that hints at interchangeable back covers, which looks much alike last year’s CMF Phone 1 (launched in 2024). The teaser also highlights a speaker array at the bottom, and is accompanied by the tagline "new finish".

Expected design continuity and enhancements

While the teaser suggests the CMF Phone 2 Pro will retain the core design elements of the CMF Phone 1, it appears the brand is introducing new textures and finishes to elevate the overall look and feel of the device. The interchangeable panel design may also allow for greater customization, aligning with CMF’s stylish, modular approach.

Audio products launching alongside

CMF is also set to unveil three new audio products during the April 28 event:

CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2a

CMF Buds 2 Plus

These accessories are expected to complement the smartphone’s design and ecosystem.

A Quick Look Back at CMF Phone 1

Launched in July last year, the CMF Phone 1 came with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (120Hz), powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, and packed a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also featured a 50MP Sony main sensor and started at a price of Rs. 15,999.