Motorola unveils Moto G Stylus 2025 with OLED display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3: All you need to know The Moto G Stylus 2025 looks impressive on paper, but Motorola's track record with slow updates and bloatware remains a concern. The company hasn’t yet confirmed whether the new model will offer a cleaner software experience.

Motorola has officially revealed its latest smartphone, which comes with a Stylus. The smartphone, which is named the Moto G Stylus 2025, boasts upgraded specs, a bold design, and a budget-friendly USD 399 price tag. And if you are wondering about colour options, it is said to be expected to be available in blue colour, both with a stylish leather-inspired finish.

A more powerful Stylus experience

The Moto G Stylus 2025 drops the '5G' branding but gains a serious performance boost. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which Motorola claims is 6.4x more responsive than last year’s model. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Big display, big battery, big features

You get a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2712 x 1220 resolution, ideal for stylus use and content consumption. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging — a rare feature at this price.

Camera upgrades with a Sony sensor

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony Lytia main sensor, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro shooter. For creatives and mobile photographers, this setup brings versatility without breaking the bank.

IP68 rating and a headphone jack

For the first time in a G Stylus phone, you get IP68-rated water and dust resistance, a major upgrade from Motorola’s older water-repellent designs. Plus, Motorola keeps the beloved headphone jack, a win for wired audio fans.

A great package, but concerned about the software update

While the Moto G Stylus 2025 checks a lot of boxes — from wireless charging to rugged design — Motorola’s past midrange phones have suffered from slow software updates and unwanted bloatware. So far, the company hasn’t commented on whether the 2025 model comes with cleaner software.

Price and availability

The Moto G Stylus 2025 will be unlocked in the US starting April 17th for USD 399 (which is around Rs 35,000). It will also be available through major US carriers in the coming months.