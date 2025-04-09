Samsung launches India’s first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor: Check prices, specs and more Samsung has launched its 2025 Odyssey gaming monitor series in India, featuring the country’s first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor. The new lineup includes the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9, all packed with advanced display tech and immersive gaming features.

Samsung, one of the leading brands in consumer electronics, has unveiled its latest gaming monitors in India under the 2025 Odyssey lineup, introducing cutting-edge features including the country’s first glasses-free 3D gaming display. The new models include the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and Odyssey G9 (G91F).

Samsung Odyssey 3D: India’s first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is Samsung’s first monitor in India to offer a 3D experience without glasses, using eye-tracking and view-mapping technology to deliver real-time 3D visuals. It also features AI-powered video conversion to turn regular 2D content into 3D. Key specs include:

27-inch display

165Hz refresh rate

1ms response time

AMD FreeSync support

Built-in speakers with spatial audio

It also comes with a Reality Hub app that auto-detects compatible content and provides 3D playback.

Odyssey OLED G8: World’s first 4K OLED with 240Hz

The OLED G8 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants and is the world’s first 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It offers:

0.03ms response time

VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 support

Quantum Dot technology

OLED Safeguard+ cooling with Pulsating Heat Pipe

Glare-free screen certified by UL

Core Lighting+ and a premium metal design

Odyssey G9: 49-inch ultra-wide beast for Pro gamers

The 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G91F) features a 1000R curved screen with Dual QHD resolution, ideal for immersive gameplay and multitasking. Specs include:

144Hz refresh rate

1ms response time

AMD FreeSync Premium

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ Gaming certification

Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture, and Auto Source Switch+ features

Price in India

Odyssey 3D G90XF: Rs 1,27,299

Odyssey OLED G8 27-inch: Rs 91,299

Odyssey OLED G8 32-inch: Rs 1,18,999

Odyssey G9 49-inch: Rs 94,099

Availability and launch offers

The monitor will be available in three variants, which are now available via Samsung’s official website, major online platforms, and offline retailers. Buyers can also avail of launch discounts up to Rs 10,000 for a limited period.

