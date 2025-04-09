Samsung launches India’s first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor: Check prices, specs and more

Samsung, one of the leading brands in consumer electronics, has unveiled its latest gaming monitors in India under the 2025 Odyssey lineup, introducing cutting-edge features including the country’s first glasses-free 3D gaming display. The new models include the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and Odyssey G9 (G91F).
Samsung Odyssey 3D: India’s first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor
The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is Samsung’s first monitor in India to offer a 3D experience without glasses, using eye-tracking and view-mapping technology to deliver real-time 3D visuals. It also features AI-powered video conversion to turn regular 2D content into 3D. Key specs include:
- 27-inch display
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync support
- Built-in speakers with spatial audio
It also comes with a Reality Hub app that auto-detects compatible content and provides 3D playback.
Odyssey OLED G8: World’s first 4K OLED with 240Hz
The OLED G8 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants and is the world’s first 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It offers:
- 0.03ms response time
- VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 support
- Quantum Dot technology
- OLED Safeguard+ cooling with Pulsating Heat Pipe
- Glare-free screen certified by UL
- Core Lighting+ and a premium metal design
Odyssey G9: 49-inch ultra-wide beast for Pro gamers
The 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G91F) features a 1000R curved screen with Dual QHD resolution, ideal for immersive gameplay and multitasking. Specs include:
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ Gaming certification
- Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture, and Auto Source Switch+ features
Price in India
- Odyssey 3D G90XF: Rs 1,27,299
- Odyssey OLED G8 27-inch: Rs 91,299
- Odyssey OLED G8 32-inch: Rs 1,18,999
- Odyssey G9 49-inch: Rs 94,099
Availability and launch offers
The monitor will be available in three variants, which are now available via Samsung’s official website, major online platforms, and offline retailers. Buyers can also avail of launch discounts up to Rs 10,000 for a limited period.
