New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday (March 7) defended India's decision to allow Iran's IRIS Lavan to dock in Kochi as a humanitarian imperative, emphasising that the vessel- part of a fleet review caught "on the wrong side of events" amid US strikes- was aided despite geopolitical frictions, calling it unequivocally the right call at Raisina Dialogue 2026.

Fleet review turns tense: IRIS Lavan's distress call

Iranian ships, including IRIS Lavan, had joined India's International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026 (February 15-25) but faced chaos when the US sank IRIS Dena in international waters south of Sri Lanka following a distress signal handled by Colombo's MRCC, with Indian Navy SAR support. Iran then requested refuge for IRIS Lavan- nearest Indian waters and reporting technical issues- on February 28 (Saturday); approval came March 1 (Sunday), docking days later with 183 crew, including young cadets, now at Kochi naval facilities.

Humanity over legalities amid regional precedents

Jaishankar, supporting UNCLOS and international law, recounted, "They were coming for a fleet review...got caught on the wrong side...We approached from the point of view of humanity... I think we did the right thing." Sri Lanka's handling of another ship led to a fatality, but India's compassionate stance prevailed, overriding debates as the crew disembarked safely- contrasting their festive outset with sudden peril.

Indian ocean realities: Bases and rebuilding efforts

Dismissing social media uproar, Jaishankar contextualized foreign footprints- Diego Garcia for 50 years, Djibouti bases since the 2000s, Hambantota recently- noting India's focus on an "ecosystem" recovering trade and connectivity from Southeast to West Asia. Over the past decade, New Delhi invested heavily in restoration, urging recognition of this "hard work" via resources, projects, and commitments.

India's central rise benefits regional partners

As the only ocean named after a nation, with India at its heart, growth promises mutual gains, "Those who work with us will get more benefits. The rise of India will be determined by our strength, not mistakes of others."

EAM Jaishankar spotlighted merchant mariners' risks, with Indians manning vessels hit in conflicts and 9-10 million in the Gulf, prioritising their safety alongside energy and economic stakes.