Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. ‘Might break a few hearts to lift the trophy’ - Mitchell Santner’s cheeky response to World Cup possibility

‘Might break a few hearts to lift the trophy’ - Mitchell Santner’s cheeky response to World Cup possibility

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner gave a cheeky reply about winning in front of 1.4 billion Indians, saying they “might break a few hearts to lift the trophy.” He stressed T20 is a game of moments and put pressure on India, the home side.

Mitchell Santner and Suryakumar Yadav
Mitchell Santner and Suryakumar Yadav Image Source : PTI
Ahmedabad :

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, BlackCaps captain Mitchell Santner gave a cheeky reply to a media question that went viral on social media. When asked about winning in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium and 1.4 billion Indian fans, Santner echoed sentiments similar to those of Australia captain Pat Cummins, who had talked about silencing the Indian crowd during the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

The skipper acknowledged that they might not arrive at the final as favourites but reminded that T20 cricket is a game of moments and if they manage to win the clutch situations, things could turn in their favour.

“It’s obviously a challenge. Everyone knows we’re probably not the favourite, but we don’t mind, we know we can if we do our little things well and put in a strong team performance, you know, put us in a pretty good position to hopefully lift the trophy. But yeah, one might break a few hearts to lift the trophy for once,” said Mitchell Santner at the press conference.

“I think that there are a lot of variables in T20 cricket, and it is fickle at times. And we’ve seen throughout the whole World Cup that, you know, a lot of teams are on similar pages, and it comes down to, you know, some little moments in every game that change the outcome,” he added. 

Lot of pressure on India to win: Santner

The New Zealand captain was also clever in putting the pressure on India ahead of the marquee clash. He reminded that the playing at home, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side can’t afford to commit any mistake and hope they capitalise on that. 

“So I think for us, it’s about taking confidence in the fact that if we go about our business the same way, we can upset another big team. And I think there’s obviously a lot of pressure on them to win, to win this World Cup at home. I mean, it would be, like I said, we don’t want to be pretty cool for you know to win a home. Home World Cup, so I think that comes with a lot of added pressure as well so if we can go out there and try and put, I guess, the added pressure on them, let’s see,” Santner said.

Also Read:

Ellyse Perry sets new Test record for Australia with 76-run knock against India in Perth

Railways announces special train from Delhi to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup final

Suryakumar Yadav needs to score runs, says Aakash Chopra after listing his poor show in World Cups
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Mitchell Santner T20 World Cup India Vs New Zealand
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\