Railways announces special train from Delhi to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup final

New Delhi:

India will host New Zealand on March 8 in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of that, the Northern Railways have announced a special train from Delhi to Sabarmati for the fans to catch the action live. As the tickets were released late, many of the fans failed to book the travel arrangements. Flight price surged, leaving them distraught and that’s when the Northern Railways announced the arrangement.

The train will depart from New Delhi Railway Station on March 7 at 11:45 PM and will reach Sabarmati tomorrow at 2:30 PM, passing through Delhi Cantt, Gurugram and Jaipur. The train number 04062 will have 19 coaches in total, including Third AC and Second AC coaches.

India reached Ahmedabad last night

The Indian team reached Ahmedabad on March 6 and will engage in a training session tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm. New Zealand, on the other hand, will train in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5 pm, with their pre-match press conference scheduled at 1:30 pm. India’s media interaction will begin 15 minutes prior to their practice.

India’s poor record against New Zealand

India have never defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup history. This time, the Suyrakumar Yadav-led side has the opportunity to rewrite history. They will also be aiming to become the first team to win the global tournament in successive editions and also become the first team to win it at home.

The team will carry plenty of confidence from their win over England in the semi-final, but not everything is fine in the Indian camp. Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy’s form is a major concern at the moment. Both these cricketers are ICC’s number one-ranked batter and bowler, respectively, but things haven’t worked out well in this tournament.

Notably, Varun is India’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, but since the start of the Super Eights, his economy rate has surged to 11.62. On the other hand, Abhishek’s struggle against off-spinners is slowly turning into a habit.

Also Read: