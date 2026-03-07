Suryakumar Yadav needs to score runs, says Aakash Chopra after listing his poor show in World Cups

Ahmedabad :

After a terrific knock of 84 runs in the opening day against the USA, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form has dipped significantly. He struggled to counter spin in the ongoing T20 World Cup, resulting in a poor strike rate. On top of that, the 35-year-old has a history of struggling against stronger opponents and flopping on the biggest stages. Ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, former cricketer Aakash Chopra listed his poor showing so far, noting that the Mumbai batter needs to lead by example in the summit clash to help India win.

“It’s true that he hasn’t scored too many runs against big teams. This is his fifth World Cup. He has scored only two half-centuries against top 10 teams, one against South Africa at Perth and one against Afghanistan in the last World Cup. Maybe in the final. His T20I career started from here only. He hit Jofra Archer for a six off his first ball with a Supla shot. So, hopefully, he will score a big one,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

A knock needs to come: Chopra

Chopra also addressed Suryakumar’s struggle against spin and noted that unfortunately, the trend might continue with New Zealand having quality spin options in the ranks, as Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie are quality options that can trouble the Indian batters. Reflecting on the same, Chopra added that he’s not even asking the India captain to go for 70 or beyond, but at least a fighting knock.

“That can happen in this match as well. It could be Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra or Cole McConchie, so you might ask Shivam Dube to go and take them down. So that can also happen. I am not saying that a 70-run knock needs to come, but a knock needs to come. That’s what I am hoping for,” Chopra observed.

Suryakumar has scored 242 runs from eight games in the tournament. He has failed to contribute significantly, but some of his cameos were vital in the context of the game.

