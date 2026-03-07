Ellyse Perry sets new Test record for Australia with 76-run knock against India in Perth

Perth:

Senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry became Australia’s leading run-scorer in women’s Test cricket history, surpassing the legendary Karen Rolton. She registered the feet on Day 2 of the one-off Test against India at the WACA in Perth. During the first session of the day, the 35-year-old danced down the track and smacked Deepti Sharma for a boundary to break Rolton’s record. She also completed 1000 runs in the process and entered the top 10 leading run-scorers in women’s Test history.

Notably, she was ruled out of the ODI series, owing to a quad injury and was doubtful for the Test. However, the New South Wales-born managed to recover in time and is playing purely as a batter in the ongoing Test. Meanwhile, she scored 76 runs in the middle and looked to be destined for her third Test century but fell short in the end, as Deepti got the better of her.

Perry stitched a valuable 128-run partnership with Annabel Sutherland that put India on the backfoot in the Day-Night Test. In the first innings, the visitors struggled heavily with the bat, being bundled for 198 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues was the only cricketer to show some grit in the middle, scoring 52 runs. Towards the fag end, Kashvee Gautam added some important runs, scoring 34 to help India post close to 200.

Australia too didn’t have a good start with the bat as openers Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll fell cheaply. Batting at three, Perry took control of the situation as she bailed Australia out of trouble.

Alyssa Healy flopped in her final Test

Batting at number four, captain Alyssa Healy made just 13 runs in the first innings. In the 20th over of the innings, Sayali Satghare got the better of the veteran, who failed to time the drive as Jemimah picked up the catch at backward point. It was a soft dismissal and now it needs to be seen if the cricketer gets to bat again in her final appearance.

On the other hand, Sutherland completed her century in 133 balls as Australia look for a healthy lead.

