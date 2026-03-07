CBSE postpones 12th exams in Middle East amid conflict

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 exam schedule for March 9, 10 and 11 after reviewing the current situation in Middle East. The new dates will be announced later. CBSE 12th exam on March 9 will be held on Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, March 10 - Food Production, Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science, Early Childhood Care and Education, March 11 - Hindustani Music, Health Care, Design.

As per the CBSE circular, CBSE 12th exam has been postponed in these countries in Middle East-

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 exams in Middle East countries amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the military conflict between US, Israel and Iran.

CBSE in its circular mentioned -

All examinations scheduled from March 7 to 11 stand cancelled

Examinations scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6 which was earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled

The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course.

CBSE 10th result tentative date 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read: