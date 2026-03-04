CBSE 10th result date 2026: When will CBSE Class 10 result be out?

New Delhi:

With major papers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam 2026 be held, the students are now looking for the result date. CBSE Class 10 exam will be concluded on March 11, but students in middle east have to appear in fresh dates for their postponed papers. CBSE will soon announce the exam dates for students in middle east.

When will CBSE 10th result 2026 be out? Tentative result date

The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026

The students can check and download Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

