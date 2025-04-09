BSNL challenges Jio-Airtel with 180-day plan with OTT benefits: Details here This plan from BSNL will give free access to BiTV, which comes with over 450 live TV channels, plus access to multiple OTT platforms.

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider, has launched a pocket-friendly prepaid plan for its users, which will keep the SIM active for six months. This plan will provide great value for users who prefer long-term recharge options. With the increasing demand for extended validity plans, this move offers relief to crores of BSNL users across India.

Plan details: 180 Days of validity for Rs 897

The new prepaid plan has been priced at Rs 897, and it further comes with a validity of 180 days, which makes it less than Rs 5 per day. It includes unlimited voice calling, free incoming and roaming, even on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

Users also get 100 free SMS per day and 90GB of high-speed data for the entire validity period. There’s no daily data cap, so users can consume the data as per their needs. After the high-speed data limit is used up, the plan continues to offer unlimited internet at a 40kbps speed.

Free access to BiTV and OTT apps

Along with regular benefits, BSNL users will get free access to BiTV, which includes over 450 live TV channels, plus access to multiple OTT platforms. This makes the plan more attractive for entertainment lovers looking for budget options.

BSNL’s 4G and 5G expansion plans

BSNL is gearing up for a 5G rollout in June 2025, with preparations underway to strengthen its network. The company has already installed 81,000 out of 1 lakh planned 4G towers, indicating rapid progress.

How it stands against competitors

Among private telecom operators, only Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a 180-day plan. Jio and Airtel provide validity up to 98 days but lack a six-month option in this price range. BSNL’s offering could shake up the market by appealing to users who want long-term benefits at a budget price.