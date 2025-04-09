Google Pixel Watch 3 now supports loss of pulse detection in the US Google has rolled out its Loss of Pulse Detection feature for Pixel Watch 3 users in the US with the April 2025 update. Previously available only in Europe, the feature is part of the Wear OS 5.1 update and enhances health monitoring by detecting the absence of a pulse.

Google has expanded the availability of its Loss of Pulse Detection feature for the Pixel Watch 3, bringing it to users in the US via the latest April 2025 software update. This safety-focused feature was previously limited to select European markets.

The feature arrives with the April 2025 update

According to 9to5Google, the new health monitoring capability is part of the Wear OS 5.1 update (version BP1A.250305.019.W7), which was rolled out earlier this week. While the update primarily includes bug fixes, it also enables the pulse detection feature in the US.

How loss of pulse detection works

The Pixel Watch 3 can monitor for signs of a lost pulse due to serious medical conditions such as cardiac arrest, overdose, or respiratory failure. If no pulse is detected, the watch will vibrate and try to check if the wearer is conscious. If there’s no response, it will automatically contact emergency services with the user's location and condition.

Requirements and limitations

To use the feature:

Wi-Fi models need to be connected to and within range of a paired smartphone.

LTE models must have an active mobile plan to place emergency calls.

Google notes that the feature may not always detect a lost pulse and cannot identify the exact cause behind the issue.

Cleared by FDA for US rollout

The feature was initially introduced in 2024 for European users. Its US rollout follows FDA approval, allowing the smartwatch to be used as a potential life-saving device in critical emergencies.

5 Aircraft used in just 3 days to avoid the April 5 tariff deadline: In a high-speed logistics operation, Apple reportedly shipped iPhones from India and China to the United States using five full cargo aircraft over just three days in late March. The rush came just before the US enforced a new 10 per cent reciprocal duty on imported goods, part of the Trump-era trade tariffs that took effect on April 5, according to The Times of India.