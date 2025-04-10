Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G expected to launch in India under Rs 33000: Specs leaked Motorola is all set to expand its Edge series in India with the upcoming launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G, following the recent debut of the Edge 60 Fusion. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the launch date, the device has already appeared on TENAA certification.

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 60 Pro 5G in India soon, following the debut of the Edge 60 Fusion. The upcoming smartphone has surfaced in a recent TENAA certification, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. Here’s everything we know so far about the Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Design: Premium look with Faux Leather finish

Leaks suggest that the Edge 60 Pro 5G will feature a premium faux leather rear panel paired with a soft-edged square camera module. The front will likely showcase a curved OLED panel with minimal bezels, a centered punch-hole selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. A new physical button may also be introduced for quick access to features or shortcuts.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA)Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G

Specifications (Expected)

Display: 6.7-inch curved AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage Software: Android 15 operating system out-of-the-box Battery: It will be backed by 5,100mAh with 68W fast charging Camera setup

Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor with OIS 13MP ultra-wide sensor 10MP secondary sensor

Front camera: 20MP selfie shooter



Expected price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 31,999 in the Indian market. However, the company has yet to confirm the official pricing.

Launch timeline in India

The device is expected to launch sometime this month, as it was recently spotted on the BIS certification website. While there's no confirmed date yet, the launch appears imminent.

Recently, the company has introduced the Edge 60 Fusion in two storage variants in the Indian market. The first variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the second variant comes with 12GB of RAM and the same storage capacity. The 8GB version is priced at Rs 22,999, whereas the 12GB variant costs Rs 24,999. You can choose from three vibrant colour options: blue, pink, and purple.