Jio’s Rs 3599 annual plan offers 912GB data, free calls and OTT access for 365 days

No more monthly recharge hasslesReliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has brought major relief to its over 46 crore users with the launch of a new long-term recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full year. For users tired of frequent recharges, Jio's latest offering ensures uninterrupted service for 365 days with one single recharge.
Two value-packed annual plans
Jio has added some long-validity plans to its portfolio, catering to users who prefer worry-free service throughout the year. The telecom giant now offers two annual recharge plans priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999. These plans include unlimited calling, generous data, and OTT subscriptions—all under one pack.
Details of the Rs 3599 Jio annual plan
The Rs 3599 plan offers a complete 365-day validity. Users get unlimited local and STD calls across all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a whopping 912GB of high-speed data—equivalent to 2.5GB per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the speed drops to 64kbps. It also includes access to Jio’s True 5G services.
Free OTT and cloud storage benefits
Jio adds more value by offering OTT benefits and cloud storage. With the Rs 3599 plan, users get a 90-day free subscription to JioCinema Premium (formerly Hotstar), allowing them to enjoy movies, sports, and web series without any extra cost. Additionally, the plan includes 50GB of Jio AI Cloud Storage and free access to JioTV, enhancing the entertainment experience.
Perfect plan for power users
This plan is said to be ideal for the Jio users who need high data usage, and further provide seamless streaming. This means that the users will not have to recharge every month. Also, the movie lovers, the plan comes with OTT access and cloud storage, it caters to both entertainment lovers and productivity users.