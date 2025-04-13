Jio’s Rs 3599 annual plan offers 912GB data, free calls and OTT access for 365 days Jio’s Rs 3599 plan offers 365 days of service with 912GB data, unlimited calls, daily SMS, JioTV, JioCinema Premium for 90 days, and cloud storage—making it a hassle-free and value-rich annual recharge option.

No more monthly recharge hassles

Two value-packed annual plans

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has brought major relief to its over 46 crore users with the launch of a new long-term recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full year. For users tired of frequent recharges, Jio's latest offering ensures uninterrupted service for 365 days with one single recharge.

Jio has added some long-validity plans to its portfolio, catering to users who prefer worry-free service throughout the year. The telecom giant now offers two annual recharge plans priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999. These plans include unlimited calling, generous data, and OTT subscriptions—all under one pack.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio’s Rs 3599 annual plan

Details of the Rs 3599 Jio annual plan

The Rs 3599 plan offers a complete 365-day validity. Users get unlimited local and STD calls across all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a whopping 912GB of high-speed data—equivalent to 2.5GB per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the speed drops to 64kbps. It also includes access to Jio’s True 5G services.

Free OTT and cloud storage benefits

Jio adds more value by offering OTT benefits and cloud storage. With the Rs 3599 plan, users get a 90-day free subscription to JioCinema Premium (formerly Hotstar), allowing them to enjoy movies, sports, and web series without any extra cost. Additionally, the plan includes 50GB of Jio AI Cloud Storage and free access to JioTV, enhancing the entertainment experience.

Perfect plan for power users

This plan is said to be ideal for the Jio users who need high data usage, and further provide seamless streaming. This means that the users will not have to recharge every month. Also, the movie lovers, the plan comes with OTT access and cloud storage, it caters to both entertainment lovers and productivity users.