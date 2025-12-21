Air pollution: Gurugram issues work from home advisory for private firms, revises office timing The Gurugram district administration said the state government offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, while the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Municipal Councils of Sohna and Pataudi, and the Mandi Municipal Committee of Farrukhnagar will also follow the same timing.

Gurugram:

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the District, the Gurugram administration on Sunday issued work-from-home advisory for all private institutions and corporate offices from 22 December 2025 until further notice. The step has been taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR on 13 December 2025, citing deteriorating air quality.

The district administration stated that as per the directions, the state governments and the GNCTD may permit offices to operate at 50% strength, with the remaining staff working from home. The district administration also announced staggered office timings for all public offices in the district as part of the State Government and Municipal Corporations, Councils, and Committees.

State government offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, while the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Municipal Councils of Sohna and Pataudi, and the Mandi Municipal Committee of Farrukhnagar will also follow the same timing. These revised office hours will remain in effect until further notice during Stage-IV of GRAP.

“To ensure compliance with the emergency measures, Gurugram has implemented staggered office timings for all public offices in District Gurugram under the State Government and Municipal Corporations/ Councils/ Committees. Revised Office Timings (Effective during GRAP Stage-IV): State Government Offices: 08:30 AM – 04:30 PM Municipal Corporation, Gurugram & Manesar: 08:30 AM – 04:30 PM Municipal Council, Sohna & Pataudi Mandi Municipal Committee, Farrukhnagar: 08:30 AM – 04:30 PM. The revised timings will remain in effect until further orders during Stage-IV of GRAP,” the order said.

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued an advisory in compliance with orders issued by the Central Air Quality Management, under the fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"The decision has been taken to control the level of air pollution and reduce traffic and congestion," the DC said.

According to the orders, "Office timings shall be effective in all public offices in Gurugram district under the State Government and Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees during Stage-IV of GRAP."

Also Reads:

Delhi air pollution: Nearly 2,800 vehicles denied fuel as 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive underway