  3. Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Vote counting begins at 10 am, litmus test for Mahayuti and MVA

  Live Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Vote counting begins at 10 am, litmus test for Mahayuti and MVA

Maharashtra Local Body Election Result Live: Maharashtra awaits the outcome of civic polls as vote counting for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats begins at 10 am today. The elections were held in 2 phases, with voting on December 2 and December 21.

Maharashtra Local Body Poll Result 2025 LIVE Updates
Maharashtra Local Body Poll Result 2025 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Maharashtra is set to witness the results of its local body elections, covering municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. Vote counting for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will begin at 10:00 am today. Polling for these elections was conducted in 2 phases on December 2 and December 20.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission conducted elections for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions on December 2 and December 20 in a two-phase election. A total of 1,07,03,576 voters—including 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females, and 775 others cast their votes at approximately 13,355 polling stations.

 
The elections spannned every division of the state namely -- Konkan (27), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad (52), Amravati (45) and Nagpur (55). Each district hosts a mix of long-established Municipal Councils and newly formed Nagar Panchayats. 29 Municipal Corporations and several other Nagar Panchayats will go to polls next year.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on the Maharashtra municipal body election results 2025.

Live updates :Maharashtra Local Body Poll Results 2025

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district: Past nagar panchayat election results

    In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, Fulambri Nagar Panchayat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has 17 seats. The 2017 results showed a strong performance by the BJP, which won 11 seats, while Independents secured 5 seats and Others won 1 seat.

     

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened in Yavatmal district in the last municipal body election?

    Yavatmal district’s Dhanki Nagar Panchayat, which also has 17 seats, saw the BJP lead in the 2019 elections with 5 seats. The NCP and Congress followed with 4 seats each, while the Shiv Sena and Independents secured 2 seats each.

     

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Amravati: Past election result of Washim district

    In Washim district, Malegaon Nagar Panchayat has 17 seats and delivered a fragmented verdict in 2016. Independents emerged on top with 5 seats, while the Congress and NCP won 4 seats each. The Shiv Sena secured 3 seats and the BJP managed to win 1 seat.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Past election results of districts in Amravati division

    In the Amravati division, several nagar panchayats across districts show varied political outcomes in previous elections. In Akola district, Barshi Takali Nagar Panchayat, which has 17 seats, saw the Congress and Others secure 6 seats each in the 2018 results, while Independents won 3 seats and the BJP secured 2 seats.

    In Amravati district, Dharni Nagar Panchayat, with 17 seats, recorded a mixed verdict in 2015, with the NCP emerging ahead with 8 seats, followed by the BJP with 4, the Congress with 3 and the Shiv Sena with 2 seats. In the same district, Nand Khandeshwar Nagar Panchayat also has 17 seats. Its 2015 results showed the Congress leading with 7 seats, the BJP winning 4, the NCP and Shiv Sena securing 2 seats each, and Independents taking the remaining 2 seats.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Ruckus in Dharmabad and Nanded ahead of results

    Tensions flared in Dharmabad in Nanded district following allegations that voters from Telangana had cast fraudulent votes. A woman and a man were assaulted over the claims, triggering a large gathering outside the polling station. The situation escalated, forcing the police to carry out a mild lathi charge to restore order.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress’s performance in the previous polls

    In the 2017 municipal council elections, the Congress won 34 of the 246 councils. With the 2025 results now awaited, attention is on whether the party can improve upon its performance and surpass its earlier tally.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP makes big claim

    BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said that even before the elections, 100 BJP municipal council members had been elected unopposed. Referring to the party’s earlier performance, he noted that in 2017 the BJP had won 72 municipal councils, and this time the party is aiming to surpass its previous record.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mahayuti sees multi-polar contests, Vidarbha in focus as BJP and Congress go head to head

    The Mahayuti alliance has mounted an extensive campaign across Maharashtra, with senior leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar criss crossing the state. On the Opposition side, the Congress has been the only party to carry out a widespread campaign.

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    NCP factions come together in Kolhapur

    In a significant political development, the rival Nationalist Congress Party factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and party founder Sharad Pawar have come together in Kolhapur, highlighting the shifting and fluid alliances that have characterised these local body elections.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    A high-stakes Mahayuti vs MVA battle in Maharashtra municipal elections 2025

    The local body elections saw a direct battle between the BJP led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, while several seats also witnessed friendly contests among alliance partners, including the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar led NCP.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Past election results in Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli districts

    Local elections in Pune district have highlighted the strong dominance of major parties across several municipal councils, with clear regional variations. In the Alandi Municipal Council, the BJP is leading with 10 of the 21 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 6 seats, while independents have secured 2 seats, underlining the BJP Shiv Sena contest. Baramati Municipal Council remains an NCP stronghold, with the party winning 35 of the 41 seats, while independents hold the remaining seats. Read more

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra local body polls: What happened in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Hingoli, and Jalna in last elections?

    The four districts feature a mix of closely fought municipal councils, with BJP, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena all holding influence. Several councils saw fragmented mandates, strong independent performances, and new or expanded councils reshaping local political equations. Read more

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra local body poll results: Alliances split, new equations seen

    The civic elections across Maharashtra have seen the breaking of established alliances and the emergence of new political equations. The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena campaigned aggressively, at times against each other, highlighting tensions within the Mahayuti.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What time will counting votes begin?

    Vote counting for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday, according to the State Election Commission. The results cover local bodies that went to the polls in the first phase on December 2 and the second phase on December 20.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Key Maharashtra municipal councils under focus

    The elections covered several key municipal councils, including Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district. In Nashik district, 6 wards in Sinnar, Ojhar and Chandwad recorded an average voter turnout of 49.47%. In a separate incident, a 25 year old man was detained in Sinnar Ward 2 for attempting to vote using his brother’s name with a fake Aadhaar card.

     

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Postponed polls

    Elections in 154 wards across 76 municipal councils and municipal panchayats were postponed earlier and later conducted on December 20

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat Election Results 2025 Live: Voter turnout details

    The first phase of voting took place on December 2 across 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission, the final voter turnout in this phase stood at 67.63%.

    The second phase of voting was held on December 20 for 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with 143 vacant member posts in these local bodies. The Maharashtra State Election Commission said that till the afternoon, a voter turnout of 47.04% had been recorded. This figure is not the final count.

     

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: When and Where to check early voter trends?

     

    The vote counting for Maharashtra’s local body polls will begin at 10:00 am today. To check early voter trends, you can either track our live coverage here or visit Maharashtra SEC’s official website- https://mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in/ and mahaseclec.in.

