Live Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Vote counting begins at 10 am, litmus test for Mahayuti and MVA Maharashtra Local Body Election Result Live: Maharashtra awaits the outcome of civic polls as vote counting for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats begins at 10 am today. The elections were held in 2 phases, with voting on December 2 and December 21.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra is set to witness the results of its local body elections, covering municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. Vote counting for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will begin at 10:00 am today. Polling for these elections was conducted in 2 phases on December 2 and December 20.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission conducted elections for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions on December 2 and December 20 in a two-phase election. A total of 1,07,03,576 voters—including 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females, and 775 others cast their votes at approximately 13,355 polling stations.



The elections spannned every division of the state namely -- Konkan (27), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad (52), Amravati (45) and Nagpur (55). Each district hosts a mix of long-established Municipal Councils and newly formed Nagar Panchayats. 29 Municipal Corporations and several other Nagar Panchayats will go to polls next year.

