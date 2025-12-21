Advertisement
  Raigad and Palghar Local Body Election Results: Counting to begin at 10 am across 311 seats

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Result: Raigad and Palghar, falling under the Konkan Division, have 294 seats in 13 Municipal councils (Palghar: 30, Dahanu: 27, Jawhar: 20, Alibag: 20, Karjat: 21, Khopoli: 31, Mahad: 20, Matheran: 20, Murud-Janjira: 20, Pen: 24, Roha: 20, Shrivardhan: 20 and Uran: 21).

Palghar district has a Nagar Panchayat, Wada, which has 17 seats.
Abhishek Sheoran
Mumbai:

Vote counting for Maharashtra’s urban local body elections, covering 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, will begin at 10 am. Polling for these bodies was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

The results for these elections were slated on December 3, but the Bombay High Court postponed it to December 21 after flagging several irregularities.

These elections were held across all six administrative divisions of the state: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

Raigad and Palghar, falling under the Konkan Division, also witnessed voting. These districts have 294 seats in 13 Municipal councils (Palghar: 30, Dahanu: 27, Jawhar: 20, Alibag: 20, Karjat: 21, Khopoli: 31, Mahad: 20, Matheran: 20, Murud-Janjira: 20, Pen: 24, Roha: 20, Shrivardhan: 20 and Uran: 21)

Palghar district has a Nagar Panchayat, Wada, which has 17 seats. Raigad district does not have any Nagar Panchayat.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Vote counting begins at 10 am, litmus test for Mahayuti and MVA

Live updates :Raigad and Palghar Local Body Election Results

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Raigad and Palghar Local Body Result: Results to be declared across 294 MCs, 17 Nagar Panchayats

    The result will be declared for 294 Municipal Corporations and 17 Nagar Panchayats in Raigad and Palghar districts. The voting for the high-stakes election took place on December 2 and December 20 in two phases.  

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Raigad and Palghar Local Body Result: List of Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats

    Raigad MCs: Alibag, Karjat, Khopoli, Mahad, Matheran, Murud-Janjira, Pen, Roha, Shrivardhan and Uran.

    Raigad Nagar Panchayat: N/A

    Palghar MCs: Palghar, Dahanu, Jawhar

    Palghar Nagar Panchayat: Wada

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls: Postponement of election in several areas

    Voting was postponed in several seats after the Bombay High Court flagged several irregularities. The polling, initially scheduled for December 3, took place on December 30. The voting took place at 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

     

     

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls: Congress’ state unit holds meeting ahead of results

    Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday held a meeting ahead of results of high-stakes Maharashtra local body polls. Discussions were also held over BMC polls. 

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls: Phase 2 voting conducted on Saturday

    The second phase polling for the high-stakes Maharashtra local body election concluded on Saturday. The counting of votes and announcement of results for these seats will take place today along with the Phase 1 results.

     

     

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Showdown between Mahayuti and MVA

    The 2025 municipal elections in Maharashtra unfolded as a fiercely contested face-off between the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). While the primary battle lines were drawn between the two rival alliances, several constituencies also saw internal rivalries, with alliance partners testing each other’s strength. 

     

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: How to check results

    Voters can follow real-time updates and emerging trends through the official websites of the Maharashtra State Election Commission, mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in and mahaseclec.in. As the counting continues, results will be published in a round-by-round manner.

     

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: All about Konkan Division

    The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Past results in Raigad

    Alibag Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2016: 17

    PWP: 17

    Karjat Municipal Council: 31

    Total Seats in 2019: 18

    Shiv Sena: 6

    BJP: 4

    NCP: 8

    Khopoli Municipal Council: 31

    Total Seats in 2016: 29

    Shiv Sena: 10

    NCP: 10

    BJP: 3

    Congress: 2

    Others: 3

    Independent: 1

    Mahad Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2016: 17

    Congress: 12

    Shiv Sena: 5

    Matheran Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2016: 17

    Shiv Sena: 14

    NCP: 2

    Congress: 1

    Murud-Janjira Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2016: 17

    Shiv Sena: 9

    NCP: 3

    Congress: 2

    Others: 2

    Independent: 1

    Pen Municipal Council: 24

    Total Seats in 2016: 21

    Independents: 12

    Congress: 9

    Roha Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2016: 17

    NCP: 12

    Independents: 4

    Shiv Sena: 1

    Shrivardhan Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2016: 17

    NCP: 10

    Shiv Sena: 5

    Congress: 1

    Others: 1

    Uran Municipal Council: 21

    Total Seats in 2016: 18

    BJP: 13

    Shiv Sena: 5

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Past results in Palghar

    Municipal Councils

    Palghar Municipal Council: 30

    Total Seats in 2019: 28

    Shiv Sena: 14

    BJP: 7

    Independents: 5

    NCP: 2

    Congress: 0

    Dahanu Municipal Council: 27

    Total Seats in 2018: 25

    BJP: 15

    NCP:8

    Shiv Sena: 2

    Congress: 0

    Jawhar Municipal Council: 20

    Total Seats in 2018: 17

    Shiv Sena: 9

    NCP: 6

    BJP: 1

    Independent: 1

    Congress: 0

    Nagar Panchayats

    Wada Nagar Panchayat: 17

    2017 Results:

    BJP: 6

    Shiv Sena: 6

    Congress: 2

    Others: 2

    NCP: 1

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Vote counting to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions of Maharashtra, will begin at 10 am. The divisions where counting will take place are: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.

