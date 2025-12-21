Live Raigad and Palghar Local Body Election Results: Counting to begin at 10 am across 311 seats Maharashtra Local Body Polls Result: Raigad and Palghar, falling under the Konkan Division, have 294 seats in 13 Municipal councils (Palghar: 30, Dahanu: 27, Jawhar: 20, Alibag: 20, Karjat: 21, Khopoli: 31, Mahad: 20, Matheran: 20, Murud-Janjira: 20, Pen: 24, Roha: 20, Shrivardhan: 20 and Uran: 21).

Mumbai:

Vote counting for Maharashtra’s urban local body elections, covering 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, will begin at 10 am. Polling for these bodies was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

The results for these elections were slated on December 3, but the Bombay High Court postponed it to December 21 after flagging several irregularities.

These elections were held across all six administrative divisions of the state: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

Raigad and Palghar, falling under the Konkan Division, also witnessed voting. These districts have 294 seats in 13 Municipal councils (Palghar: 30, Dahanu: 27, Jawhar: 20, Alibag: 20, Karjat: 21, Khopoli: 31, Mahad: 20, Matheran: 20, Murud-Janjira: 20, Pen: 24, Roha: 20, Shrivardhan: 20 and Uran: 21)

Palghar district has a Nagar Panchayat, Wada, which has 17 seats. Raigad district does not have any Nagar Panchayat.

