Fadnavis congratulates winners in municipal council polls: 'Now development continues unabated' Maharashtra Municipal Council Election 2025: Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP is again Number 1 under the leadership of PM Modi, JP Nadda and BJP National Executive President Nitin Nabin.

Mumbai:

As the ruling Mahayuti won maximum municipal councils in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the winning candidates and said now the development continues unabated. He added that the BJP is again Number 1 under the leadership of PM Modi, JP Nadda and BJP National Executive President Nitin Nabin.

“Municipal Council and Municipal Council Election 2025: BJP Again Number 1! Under the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, under the guidance of BJP National President and Hon. Union Minister JP Nadda ji and BJP National Executive President Nitin Nabin ji, and due to the tireless hard work of BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan and all workers, BJP is once again Number 1 in the state! Heartiest congratulations to all winning candidates and countless thanks to the voters! Now development continues unabated,” he said.

Keshav Upadhye claims BJP leads in several parts of state

Maharashtra BJP leader Keshav Upadhye claimed that the BJP has established a lead in several parts of the state as per early trends of local body elections.

The state election commission is yet to announce the official results of the polls to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra.

The state BJP's chief spokesperson said that the saffron party was leading in 58 out of 100 seats in Vidarbha, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in eight and the NCP seven.

Results of Maharashtra local body polls are a trailer: Shinde

The results of the Maharashtra local body polls are a trailer of what is in store in the municipal corporation elections on January 15, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed amid counting of votes on Sunday.

He also hailed the "strike rate" of the Shiv Sena, saying the results were vindication of the good work his party had put in.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am. Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

"Results show the public's preference for development over politics. The grand victory of the Mahayuti in the elections is just a trailer. The Mahayuti will repeat the same in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections," he said at a press conference.

Asserting that the Mahayuti had crossed the 200-mark in polls to 286 local bodies, Shinde claimed the "BJP had scored a century" and the Shiv Sena has notched a "half century" and emerged as the second-largest party in the state.

"Konkan is the bastion of the Shiv Sena. The party is not confined to Mumbai and Thane but has reached each and every household in the state. Even in areas where the party faced losses, the collective victory of the Mahayuti remained the priority," he said.

