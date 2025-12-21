Maharashtra local body election results 2025: Who is leading in Hingoli and Jalna districts? Hingoli district has 3 municipal councils, Basmathnagar with 30 seats, Hingoli with 34 seats and Kalamnuri with 20 seats with no nagar panchayat seats in the district. Jalna district also has 3 municipal councils, Ambad with 22 seats, Bhokardan with 20 seats and Partur with 23 seats.

Mumbai:

Latest trends from the Maharashtra civic polls show the ruling Mahayuti alliance firmly in the lead across the state. The alliance is ahead in 192 local bodies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 107 and the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena in 48. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is currently leading in 46 local bodies.

Counting of votes is underway in 253 of the 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, while results from the remaining local bodies are still awaited.

These results will bring to a close the 2 phase local body elections held on December 2 and December 21, and are expected to offer an early assessment of the political balance between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi at the grassroots level across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra local body poll results: Who is leading in Hingoli district?

In Hingoli district, counting trends from the Maharashtra local body elections show a split verdict among the ruling alliance partners. The Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party is leading in the Basmathnagar Municipal Council, indicating a strong showing for the NCP faction in the area.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the lead in the Hingoli Municipal Council, while the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena is ahead in the Kalamnuri Municipal Council, reflecting the competitive dynamics within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

These results are part of the broader Maharashtra civic polls covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, where the Mahayuti has maintained an overall edge over the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. In several regions, alliance partners are contesting against each other, leading to varied outcomes at the district level as counting continues.

Maharashtra local body poll results: Who is leading in Jalna district?

In Jalna district, latest trends from the Maharashtra local body elections show a mixed picture across municipal councils. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar led NCP, is leading in the Partur Municipal Council, which has 23 wards. BJP’s presidential candidate Priyanka Rakshe has established a strong lead of over 2,000 votes.

The Mahayuti is also ahead in the Ambad Municipal Council, which has 22 wards, reinforcing the alliance’s presence in the district.

In contrast, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party has taken the lead in the Bhokardan Municipal Council, which has 20 wards, highlighting the competitive nature of the contests in Jalna as counting continues.

Also read: Mahayuti gets big leads in Chandrapur and Bhandara districts