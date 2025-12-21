Maharashtra local body election results 2025: Mahayuti gets big leads in Chandrapur and Bhandara districts Maharashtra local body poll results: Latest trends indicate that the BJP has emerged as the largest party so far in the municipal elections, which were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

Mumbai:

Early trends from the Maharashtra civic elections indicate a clear advantage for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which is leading in 192 local bodies. The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 107 bodies, while the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena is leading in 48. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is currently ahead in 46 local bodies.

Counting is in progress in 253 of the 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with results from the remaining bodies yet to be declared.

The BJP has already secured 3 unopposed victories, with members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur elected without contest. The election for the post of Jamner municipal council president also remained uncontested.

Overall, the early trends point to a strong performance by the Mahayuti in the civic polls. The results will mark the conclusion of the 2 phase elections held on December 2 and December 21, and are expected to provide an early indication of the balance of power between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi at the grassroots level.

Chandrapur local body election results: BJP gains massive leads

In Chandrapur district, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a clear lead across a majority of municipal councils and a nagar panchayat. The BJP is leading in the Rajura, Bhadravati, Ballarpur, Gadchandur, Mul, Nagbhid, Chimoor and Ghugghus municipal councils, indicating a strong performance across the district.

The party is also ahead in the Bhisi Nagar Panchayat in Chandrapur district.

Among other parties, the Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party is leading in the Brahmpuri Municipal Council, while the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has taken the lead in the Warora Municipal Council.

Bhandara local body election results: Who is winning?

In Bhandara district, early trends from the local body elections indicate an advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partner.

The BJP is leading in the Bhandara Municipal Council, reflecting a strong showing in the district headquarters.

In the Paoni Municipal Council, the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance is ahead, highlighting coordinated gains by the ruling combine in the district. Overall, the trends suggest that the Mahayuti alliance is performing well across key urban local bodies in Bhandara district.