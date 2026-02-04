Advertisement
  UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE: UGC NET scorecard shortly, check details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December result 2025 Live: UGC NET December result 2025 will be available on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today. Check scorecard link and login credentials.

Edited ByArnab Mitra Manmath Nayak  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December exam result 2025 will be available on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, February 4, 2026.  The candidates can check and download UGC NET December scorecard on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31 to January 7.  

The candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET December scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

 UGC NET December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.   

  • 3:55 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about UGC NET qualifying marks

    The students must know that the minimum qualifying marks for the general category is 40 per cent, while 35 per cent marks for the reserved category. Check UGC NET category-wise cut off on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once it is released.

  • 3:51 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    UGC NET Result 2025: Know about processing fee to raise objections

    The candidates who wished to challenge the provisional answer key were required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for every objection submitted. Notably, the fee is applied to each individual question challenged during the objection window.

     

  • 3:47 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    UGC NET 2025 Result: Exam conducted for 85 subjects

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET December 2025 examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a total of 85 subjects at several locations. The test evaluated the candidates for eligibility as Assistant Professors and for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across diverse academic fields.

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    When can NTA cancel results of candidates?

    The result of UGC-NET December 2025 of the candidate (s) who indulge in unfair practices will be cancelled and will not be declared by the NTA. In the similar manner, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his/her behalf will be cancelled. Moreover, no plea will be entertained in this regard.

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    UGC NET December Result 2025: Where to check results?

    The candidates who are waiting for their results, can check the results when announced through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It should be noted that the results have not been announced yet.

  • 3:17 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • 3:17 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • 3:16 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    UGC NET result 2025 likely to be declared by 5 pm

    UGC NET result 2025 is likely to be declared by 5 PM. Soon after the results are declared, the candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They can check UGC NET result on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the scorecard PDF login credentials are- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

  • 3:13 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check UGC NET result?

    UGC NET result 2025 will be announced on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check UGC NET result on the official website-  ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scoreacrd PDF. The login credentials to download UGC NET scorecard are- application number, date of birth.  

     

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When to check UGC NET result 2025?

    UGC NET result 2025 will be announced on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check UGC NET result on the official website-  ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scoreacrd PDF. The login credentials to download UGC NET scorecard are- application number, date of birth.  

     

  • 2:53 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to download UGC NET final answer key 2025

    UGC NET final answer key 2025 will be released shortly on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key PDF on the UGC NET portal- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Here's how to download UGC NET final answer key 2025- 

    Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
    Click on UGC NET final answer key 2025 PDF link 
    UGC NET final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download  
    Save UGC NET final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 2:51 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Check UGC NET qualifying marks

    The minimum qualifying marks for the general category is 40 per cent, while 35 per cent marks for the reserved category. Check UGC NET category-wise cut off on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released

     

  • 2:48 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UGC NET scorecard 2025 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    UGC NET result 2025 will be available on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon. The candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard on the official portal- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. UGC NET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save UGC NET scorecard PDFand take a print out. 

  • 2:43 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET final answer key 2025: How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    UGC NET final answer key 2025 will be released shortly on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key PDF on the UGC NET portal- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Here's how to download UGC NET final answer key 2025- 

    1. Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on UGC NET final answer key 2025 PDF link 
    3. UGC NET final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download  
    4. Save UGC NET final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out. 
  • 2:39 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET result 2025 expected by 5 pm

    UGC NET result 2025 is likely to be announced by 5 PM. The candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check UGC NET result on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the scorecard PDF login credentials are- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET result 2025 direct link

    UGC NET result 2025 direct link is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check UGC NET result 2025 on the official portal- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. To download UGC NET scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. UGC NET scorecard will be available for download on the screen, save UGC NET scorecard and take a print out. 

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET scorecard 2025 login credentials

    UGC NET December scorecard login credentials are- application number, date of birth. The candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth.  

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UGC NET scorecard 2025

    • Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download 
    • Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 2:28 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check UGC NET result 2025

    UGC NET result 2025 will be announced shortly on the official website-  ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard on the official portal-  ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To downooad  UGC NET scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. UGC NET scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 2:28 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET result 2025 out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    UGC NET result 2025 will be out soon on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check UGC NET result 2025 on the official portal- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. To download UGC NET scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. UGC NET scorecard will be available for download on the screen, save UGC NET scorecard and take a print out.  

  • 2:27 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET result 2025 shortly

    UGC NET result 2025 will be available shortly on the official website-  ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check UGC NET result on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the scorecard PDF login credentials are- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.   

