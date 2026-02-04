Live UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE: UGC NET scorecard shortly, check details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET December result 2025 Live: UGC NET December result 2025 will be available on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today. Check scorecard link and login credentials.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December exam result 2025 will be available on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, February 4, 2026. The candidates can check and download UGC NET December scorecard on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31 to January 7.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UGC NET December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.