Maharashtra local body polls: What happened in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Hingoli, and Jalna in last elections? The four districts feature a mix of closely fought municipal councils, with BJP, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena all holding influence. Several councils saw fragmented mandates, strong independent performances, and new or expanded councils reshaping local political equations.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions. The elections are scheduled in two phases: Tuesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 20, 2025. According to the information available, the vote count will take place on Sunday, i.e., December 21, 2025.

These polls cover Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, with 29 Municipal Corporations to follow.​

The election is being considered a litmus test for the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government.

Maharashtra local body polls: What happened in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Hingoli and Jalna districts?

Hingoli

Hingoli district has three municipal councils going to polls. In Basmathmagar Municipal Council, which has 30 seats, the 2016 election for 28 seats saw a fragmented verdict. The NCP emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, followed closely by the BJP with seven. Congress and Shiv Sena secured six seats each, while one seat went to an Independent.

Hingoli Municipal Council has 34 seats, with 32 contested in 2016. The NCP led the council with 13 seats. Shiv Sena and Congress won six seats each, while the BJP secured three. The MNS won two seats, and one seat each went to an Independent and other candidates.

Kallamnuri Municipal Council, with 20 seats, had 17 seats contested in 2016. Shiv Sena dominated the council with nine seats, followed by the NCP with five. Congress won three seats.

Jalna

Jalna district includes three municipal councils. Ambad Municipal Council has 22 seats, with 19 contested in 2016. The BJP led with six seats, while Congress and the NCP secured five seats each. Two seats were won by other candidates, and Shiv Sena managed one seat.

Bhokardan Municipal Council, which has 20 seats, witnessed a Congress-dominated outcome in 2016. Of the 17 seats contested, Congress won nine, while the BJP and NCP secured four seats each.

Partur Municipal Council has 23 seats, with 20 seats contested in the 2016 elections. Congress emerged as the largest party with 10 seats. The BJP followed with six seats, Shiv Sena won two, and two seats went to Independents.

Bhandara

Bhandara district has four municipal councils. Paoni Municipal Council, with 20 seats, saw 17 seats contested in 2016. Independents performed strongly, winning six seats. Congress secured five seats, followed by the NCP with three, the BJP with two, and Shiv Sena with one.

Sakoli–Shendurwafa Municipal Council also has 20 seats. In the 2016 elections for 17 seats, the BJP registered a decisive victory with 11 seats. Independents won four seats, while Congress and the NCP secured one seat each.

Tumsar Municipal Council has 25 seats, with 23 contested in 2016. The BJP dominated the council with 15 seats. Congress and Independents won three seats each, while the NCP secured two.

Bhandara Municipal Council, which has 35 seats, saw 33 seats contested in 2016. The BJP emerged on top with 15 seats, followed by the NCP with 11. Independents won four seats, while Congress secured three.

Chandrapur

Chandrapur district has the largest spread of municipal councils among the four districts. Ballarpur Municipal Council has 34 seats, with 32 contested in 2016. The BJP led with 15 seats, while Congress followed with 11. Shiv Sena won three seats, the BSP secured two, and one seat went to an Independent.

Bhadravati Municipal Council, which has 29 seats, went to polls in 2018 for 27 seats. Shiv Sena recorded a strong performance with 16 seats. The BJP won four seats, other parties secured four, Congress won two, and one seat went to an Independent.

Brahmapuri Municipal Council has 23 seats, with 20 contested in 2018. Congress emerged as the largest party with 10 seats. Other parties together won seven seats, while the BJP secured three.

Several smaller councils in the district showed varied outcomes. In Chimoor Municipal Council, BJP won six of the 17 seats contested in 2015, followed by Congress with five, Independents with four, and Shiv Sena with two. Gadchandur Municipal Council saw the NCP lead with seven seats, followed by Congress with five, BJP with three, and Shiv Sena with two. Mul Municipal Council witnessed a near sweep by the BJP, which won 16 of 17 seats in 2016. In Nagbhid, the BJP secured nine seats, Congress seven, and one seat went to an Independent. Rajura Municipal Council saw Congress and Independents perform strongly with nine and six seats respectively, while the BJP won three. Warora Municipal Council delivered a competitive verdict, with the BJP winning 10 seats, Shiv Sena nine, Congress three, and one seat each going to the NCP and an Independent.