Thane:

The counting of votes across 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra will start at 10 am. The election for these urban local bodies took place on December 2 and December 20.

The counting was initially scheduled for December 3 but the Bombay High Court deferred it to December 21 after detecting widespread irregularities.

The elections span every division of the state: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. Konkan division has seven districts– Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

The polling, however, took place only in five districts, barring Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Thane district, falling under the Konkan Division, also witnessed voting. It has 108 seats in two Municipal councils, 59 in Ambernath and 49 in Kulgaon Badlapur. This district does not have any Nagar Panchayat.

