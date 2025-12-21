Advertisement
  Live Thane Municipal Council Results: Counting to start at 10 am in Ambernath and Kulgaon Badlapur

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Result: The counting was initially scheduled for December 3 but the Bombay High Court deferred it to December 21 after detecting widespread irregularities.

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Thane:

The counting of votes across 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra will start at 10 am. The election for these urban local bodies took place on December 2 and December 20.

The elections span every division of the state: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. Konkan division has seven districts– Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

The polling, however, took place only in five districts, barring Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Thane district, falling under the Konkan Division, also witnessed voting. It has 108 seats in two Municipal councils, 59 in Ambernath and 49 in Kulgaon Badlapur. This district does not have any Nagar Panchayat.

Live updates :Thane Municipal Council Results

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Thane Municipal Council polls: Results to be declared for 108 seats

    Result in Municipal Council polls will be daclared across 108 seats in Ambernath and Kulgaon Badlapur. There are no Nagar Panchayats in Thane districts. The voting has taken place in two phases on December 2 and December 20. 

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: How to check results

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Thane Municipal Council Result: List of Municipal Councils in Thane District

    Thane district has two Municipal Council seats: Ambernath and Kulgaon Badlapur. In total, there are 108 seats of Municipal Councils and 0 seats of Nagar Panchayats 

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls: Postponement of election in several areas

    Voting was postponed in several seats after the Bombay High Court flagged several irregularities. The polling, initially scheduled for December 3, took place on December 30. The voting took place at 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

     

     

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls: Congress’ state unit holds meeting ahead of results

    Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday held a meeting ahead of results of high-stakes Maharashtra local body polls. Discussions were also held over BMC polls. 

     

     

     

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls: Phase 2 voting conducted on Saturday

    The second phase polling for the high-stakes Maharashtra local body election concluded on Saturday. The counting of votes and announcement of results for these seats will take place today along with the Phase 1 results.

     

     

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Showdown between Mahayuti and MVA

    The 2025 municipal elections in Maharashtra unfolded as a fiercely contested face-off between the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). While the primary battle lines were drawn between the two rival alliances, several constituencies also saw internal rivalries, with alliance partners testing each other’s strength. 

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: How to check results

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: All about Konkan Division

    The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Past results in Thane district

    Ambernath Municipal Council:

    Total Seats in 2015: 57

    Shiv Sena: 25

    BJP: 10

    Congress: 8

    NCP: 5

    MNS: 2

    Independents: 7

    Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council:

    Total Seats in 2015: 47

    Shiv Sena: 24

    BJP: 20

    NCP: 2

    Independent: 1

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Vote counting to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions of Maharashtra, will begin at 10 am. The divisions where counting will take place are: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.

