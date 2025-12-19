Maharashtra local body polls: What happened in Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli districts in the last elections? Maharashtra local body polls: Congress achieved a historic clean sweep in Bhor Municipal Council, capturing all 17 seats in 2018, while Chakan's 23-seat council reflects divided power with Shiv Sena leading at 9 followed by NCP's 7.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has scheduled elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saurday), with results on December 21 (Sunday). These polls cover Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, while 29 Municipal Corporations follow later.​

What happened in Pune in last elections?

Pune district's local elections reveal strong dominance by major parties across several municipal councils with distinct regional variations. In Alandi Municipal Council, out of 21 seats, BJP leads with 10, Shiv Sena commands 6, and independents hold 2 seats, reflecting BJP-Shiv Sena competition. Baramati Municipal Council is a bastion of NCP with 35 seats out of 41, with a few independents holding the rest.

Key councils display different strengths

Congress swept Bhor Municipal Council with all 17 seats in 2018, while Chakan has a heterogeneous assembly led by Shiv Sena (9) and NCP (7). Daund Municipal Council shows a fragmented mandate with NCP (12), independents (8), and smaller Shiv Sena presence. The BJP shows clout in Talegaon Dabhade with 14 out of 28 seats. Other councils like Indapur, Jejuri, and Junnar exhibit multi-party splits, often involving NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena.

Shirur and Saswad municipal councils feature sizeable representation from 'Others' and independent candidates, underscoring localised political dynamics. Lonavala and Rajgurunagar show BJP and Shiv Sena battling independent candidates with the latter maintaining substantial roles.

Kolhapur district past result: Strong local forces and party ply

Kolhapur municipal bodies portray a dominant presence of independents and local parties alongside major players. Gadhinglaj's 22-seat council is led by 'Others', local groups, with a smaller Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) footprint. Hupari witnessed BJP winning 7 seats while others secured significant local presence. Jaysingpur is heavily influenced by 'Others' holding 22 out of 26 seats, reflecting strong independent politics.

BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena share power variably in councils like Kagal, Kurandwad, and Malkapur, where independents also hold ground. Murgud leans towards Shiv Sena dominance (13 seats), while Panhala is overwhelmingly controlled by others. Shirol and Vadgaon councils reflect competition mainly between BJP, NCP, and independents with smaller roles for Shiv Sena and MNS.

Nagar Panchayats: New and established ones in Pune and Kolhapur

In Pune district, new Nagar Panchayats like Malegaon Budruk and Manchar joined the landscape with 17 seats each. Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat maintained a balance between BJP, NCP, independents, and MNS. Kolhapur saw Ajra dominated by others (9 seats), with NCP, Congress, and independents sharing remaining seats. Chandgad and Hatkanangale Nagar Panchayats illustrate multi-party competitions with MVA, Shiv Sena, BJP, and congress fielding candidates.

Sangli District past result: Opposition growth and diverse representation

Sangli district's municipal councils demonstrate considerable diversity. Ashta Municipal Council is overwhelmingly in the hands of others and independents. Islampur leans towards NCP dominance with 14 of 30 seats, along with Shiv Sena and others sharing the balance. Jat Municipal Council is split among BJP, Congress, NCP, and BSP, while Palus remains Congress-favored. Bhausaheb Thorat's Vita council shows a Congress stronghold with 21 of 26 seats.

Sangli’s Nagar Panchayats such as Atpadi and Shirala are newer entities with competitive contests mostly between NCP and BJP. Shirala reflects an 11-6 NCP-BJP divide among 17 seats.

Here is the full list of past results of Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli districts:

Pune District:

Alandi Municipal Council: 21

2016: 18

BJP: 10

Shiv Sena: 6

Independents: 2

Baramati Municipal Council: 41

2016: 39

NCP: 35

Independents: 4

Bhor Municipal Council: 20

2018: 17

Congress: 17

Chakan Municipal Council: 25

2015: 23

Shiv Sena: 9

NCP: 7

Independents: 6

BJP: 1

Daund Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

NCP: 12

Independents: 8

Shiv Sena: 2

Others: 2

Fursungi-Urli Devachi Municipal Council: 32

Indapur Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

NCP: 9

Congress: 8

Jejuri Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 10

NCP: 7

Junnar Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

NCP: 8

Shiv Sena: 5

Independents: 3

Congress: 1

Lonavala Municipal Council: 27

2016: 25

BJP: 8

Congress: 6

Shiv Sena: 6

Independents: 4

Others: 1

Rajgurunagar Municipal Council: 21

2015: 18

Independents: 9

BJP: 7

Shiv Sena: 2

Saswad Municipal Council: 22

2016: 19

Others: 17

Shiv Sena: 2

Shirur Municipal Council: 24

2016: 21

Others: 16

BJP: 2

Independents: 3

Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council: 28

2016: 26

BJP: 14

Independents: 6

Others: 6

Kolhapur District:

Gadhinglaj Municipal Council: 22

2016: 17

Others: 10

NCP: 4

BJP: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Hupari Municipal Council: 21

2017: 18

BJP: 7

Independents: 4

Others: 5

Shiv Sena: 2

Jaysingpur Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

Others: 22

Independents: 2

Kagal Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

BJP: 9

NCP: 8

Shiv Sena: 2

Independent: 1

Kurandwad Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 6

BJP: 5

NCP: 5

Independent: 1

Malkapur (Kolhapur) Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

BJP: 5

Shiv Sena: 5

Others: 4

Independents: 3

Murgud Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Shiv Sena: 13

NCP: 2

Independent: 1

Others: 1

Panhala Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Others: 15

Independents: 2

Shirol Municipal Council: 20

2018: 17

Others: 9

BJP: 7

Independent: 1

Vadgaon (Kolhapur) Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

BJP: 7

NCP: 7

Independents: 2

MNS: 1

Nagar Panchayats:

Pune District:

Malegaon Budruk Nagar Panchayat: 17 (New Nagar Panchayat)

Manchar Nagar Panchayat: 17 (New Nagar Panchayat)

Vadgaon (Pune) Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

BJP: 7

NCP: 7

Independents: 2

MNS: 1

Kolhapur District:

Ajra Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

Others: 9

NCP: 3

Congress: 2

Independents: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Chandgad Nagar Panchayat: 17

2019 Results:

MVA: 10

BJP: 5

Others: 2

Hatakanangale Nagar Panchayat: 17

2019 Results:

Shiv Sena: 7

BJP: 5

Independents: 3

NCP: 1

Congress: 1

Sangli District

Municipal Councils:

Ashta Municipal Council: 24

2016: 21

Others: 18

Independents: 3

Islampur Municipal Council: 30

2016: 28

NCP: 14

Others: 8

Shiv Sena: 5

Independent: 1

Jat Municipal Council: 23

2017: 20

BJP: 7

Congress: 6

NCP: 6

BSP: 1

Palus Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 12

Others: 4

BJP: 1

Tasgaon Municipal Council: 24

2017: 21

BJP: 13

NCP: 8

Vita Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

Congress: 21

Shiv Sena: 2

Others: 1

Nagar Panchayats:

Sangli District

Atpadi Nagar Panchayat: 17 (New Nagar Panchayat)

Shirala Nagar Panchayat: 17

2017 Results: