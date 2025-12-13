'I was terrified': Masood Azhar, terrorist and Jaish chief, opens up about his Jammu jail ordeal Azhar described that he was interrogated by a officer who chained him during the intense questioning. The officer pressed him relentlessly on the source of the tools used for the tunnel, heightening JeM chief Masood Azhar's fear.

New Delhi:

Masood Azhar, the chief of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has revealed for the first time that he attempted to escape from Jammu’s high-security Kot Bhalwal jail. He admitted that he and his associates dug a tunnel to flee, even bringing in tools to aid their plan. However, their escape bid was foiled at the last moment, just as they were about to break free. Recalling the incident, Azhar appeared visibly shaken, still haunted by the fear and tension of those days.​

After being caught, Azhar and his fellow inmates were subjected to severe physical abuse. He described how they were beaten so badly that their bodies were swollen and covered in blood. “Our bodies were swollen like double rotis,” he said. Basic needs such as food and even using the bathroom were denied as a form of punishment. The fear of jail left a lasting impact on him and his associates.​

Interrogation of Masood Azhar

Azhar recounted being taken for interrogation by a officer, who he described as strict. He was chained during the questioning. The officer demanded to know where the tools for the tunnel had come from, intensifying the pressure and fear Azhar felt. This ordeal left him with scars, and he said that during their suffering, they prayed for strength and survival.​

Who is Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar is a well-known terrorist from Pakistan and the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Born on July 10, 1968, in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, he studied at a madarsa in Karachi before joining the militant group Harkat-ul-Ansar. He fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan and later established Jaish-e-Mohammed after being released by the Indian government in December 1999 in exchange for hostages during the IC-814 hijack. Since then, he has been linked to several major terrorist attacks in India and is considered one of India’s most wanted terrorists.​