Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets massive Rs 35,000 price cut on Amazon: Check new price, features, more

Samsung fans looking to upgrade to a premium foldable device can now grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a huge discount on Amazon India. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected to launch soon, the current-gen foldable has received a price cut of over Rs 35,000, making it an attractive option for early buyers and tech enthusiasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price Drop on Amazon
Originally launched at Rs 1,64,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now listed at Rs 1,31,473 on Amazon — a flat discount of Rs 33,526. Additionally, buyers can avail of further benefits:
- Extra Rs 1,500 off on select bank cards, including HDFC Bank
- HDFC EMI offer: Rs 3,250 additional discount on EMI transactions
- EMI plans start from Rs 6,374/month, with a No-cost EMI option available
- Exchange offer: Up to Rs 22,800 off for old devices (based on model and condition)
- Total Protection Plan: Add-on available at Rs 8,999
- Available in Navy and Silver Shadow colour options
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Top features and specifications
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 brings flagship-level performance and innovative foldable tech. Here’s what you get:
- Primary Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness
- Cover Display: 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen
- Processor: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Ray Tracing support
- Memory: Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage
- Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W fast charging
- Software: Runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 with Galaxy AI features and design enhancements
- Camera Setup:
Triple rear camera:
- 50MP primary sensor with OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide lens
- 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
Front cameras:
- 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen
- 4MP under-display camera on the main screen
Should you buy it now?
With cutting-edge specs, Galaxy AI integration, and a significant discount, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most value-packed foldables currently available. If you're looking for a premium phone with productivity and style, this Amazon deal is worth grabbing before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrives.
