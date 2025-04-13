Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets massive Rs 35,000 price cut on Amazon: Check new price, features, more Samsung fans eyeing a premium foldable phone can now grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a massive discount on Amazon India. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch around the corner, the current model has received a price drop of over ₹35,000, making it a great deal for early upgraders and tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price Drop on Amazon

Originally launched at Rs 1,64,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now listed at Rs 1,31,473 on Amazon — a flat discount of Rs 33,526. Additionally, buyers can avail of further benefits:

Extra Rs 1,500 off on select bank cards, including HDFC Bank

HDFC EMI offer: Rs 3,250 additional discount on EMI transactions

EMI plans start from Rs 6,374/month, with a No-cost EMI option available

Exchange offer: Up to Rs 22,800 off for old devices (based on model and condition)

Total Protection Plan: Add-on available at Rs 8,999

Available in Navy and Silver Shadow colour options

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Top features and specifications

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 brings flagship-level performance and innovative foldable tech. Here’s what you get:

Primary Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness Cover Display: 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen Processor: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Ray Tracing support Memory: Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W fast charging Software: Runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 with Galaxy AI features and design enhancements Camera Setup:

Triple rear camera:

50MP primary sensor with OIS

50MP ultra-wide lens

10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

Front cameras:

10MP selfie camera on the cover screen

4MP under-display camera on the main screen

Should you buy it now?

With cutting-edge specs, Galaxy AI integration, and a significant discount, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most value-packed foldables currently available. If you're looking for a premium phone with productivity and style, this Amazon deal is worth grabbing before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrives.