No AC? No problem! Try these smart tricks to cool your room instantly Apart from keeping your room cool, make sure you drink plenty of water, use a cold compress, or take a cool shower to regulate your body temperature.

As temperatures soar during the Indian summer, staying cool has become a necessity, and without an air conditioner, one could even feel drained and dehydrated, due to excess sweating. Many users are using room coolers, but seldom complain about the cooling issue. But they do not have to worry anymore — with a few smart hacks, you can cool down your room naturally and save on electricity too.

Here are some quick and effective ways to make your room cooler, almost like an AC.

1. Use thick curtains or blackout blinds

Sunlight entering your room directly can turn it into an oven. Switch to thick, dark, or blackout curtains that block heat and UV rays. Close them during the hottest part of the day, especially between 12 PM to 4 PM.

2. Cross-ventilate in the early morning and evening

Open all windows and doors in the early morning and late evening to let the cool air in and hot air out. Cross-ventilation allows fresh air to move freely and lowers the room temperature naturally.

3. DIY Air cooler with a fan and ice bowl

Place a bowl of ice or a frozen water bottle in front of a table fan. The air that passes over the ice becomes cooler and spreads through the room, giving you an AC-like feel.

4. Switch off heat-emitting appliances

Devices like laptops, TVs, and even lights emit heat. Try to turn them off when not in use. Switch to LED lights or CFL bulbs, which produce less heat compared to traditional bulbs.

5. Sleep lower: Use floor bedding

Hot air rises. Sleeping closer to the floor can help you stay cooler during the night. You can also use a bamboo mat instead of a mattress for better breathability.

6. Use cotton sheets and light clothing

Replace satin or silk bedding with lightweight cotton sheets. Cotton breathes easier and stays cooler. Also, wear loose-fitting cotton clothes to feel more comfortable in the heat.

7. Hang a wet sheet by the Window

This is an old-school trick. Hang a damp sheet in front of an open window. The air passing through it will cool down and bring refreshing relief.