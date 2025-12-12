'We work continuously...': PM Modi's dig at Congress in meet with NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh In the meeting, PM Modi took a jibe at the Congress and pointed out that the grand old party only makes fake promises and pretends that it is working when elections are near.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Uttar Pradesh and advised them to use social media to reach out to the public. The meeting was held on the background of the Parliament Winter Session.

In his meeting, the prime minister said that the legislators should effectively communicate with the public more and make them aware about the development work being done by the MPs.

"...you just focus on doing your work," PM Modi told the NDA MPs.

He also took a jibe at the Congress and pointed out that the grand old party only makes fake promises and pretends that it is working when elections are near. In contrast, the NDA works round the clock for the people, PM Modi said.

"We work continuously, but our schemes and achievements do not get adequately publicised among the people," he said.

NDA won 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024

Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections will be held in 2027, sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA won 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Of them, the BJP has 33 MPs, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) have two and one legislators, respectively.

PM Modi himself is a MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. He has been representing the seat from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Coming to Parliament Winter Session, it will conclude on December 19. On Thursday, the prime minister hosted a dinner for all NDA MPs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

"Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations," he posted on X. "Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation’s development journey in the years ahead."