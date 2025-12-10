Your Money, Your Right: PM Modi urges citizens to claim what’s rightfully yours - Details Your Money, Your Right: PM Modi has appealed to the public to take some time to check these portals for any unclaimed funds belonging either to themselves or their families.

New Delhi:

While the majority of Indians are unaware that their hard-earned money might be lying unclaimed for years in banks, insurance companies, or mutual funds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal is a crucial step towards bringing this hidden treasure back to its rightful owners. In a LinkedIn post, PM Modi revealed that approximately Rs 78,000 crore is lying unclaimed in bank accounts, Rs 14,000 crore with insurance companies, Rs 3,000 crore in mutual funds, and Rs 9,000 crore as unclaimed dividends. The money, the PM said, belongs to millions of Indians who, for various reasons, did not claim it on time.

'Your Money, Your Right' campaign

PM Modi’s post also added that to assist people in recovering their unclaimed funds, the government launched the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ campaign in October 2025. The campaign aimed at ensuring that every individual can easily and transparently reclaim their hard-earned money.

Several web portals have been created to make the process of tracing and claiming funds simple and transparent. They are:

RBI's UDGAM portal: To check unclaimed bank deposits (https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/)

To check unclaimed bank deposits (https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/) IRDAI's Bima Bharosa portal: For unclaimed funds in insurance policies (https://bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in/)

For unclaimed funds in insurance policies (https://bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in/) SEBI's MITRA portal: For unclaimed amounts in mutual funds (https://app.mfcentral.com/)

For unclaimed amounts in mutual funds (https://app.mfcentral.com/) MCA's IEPFA portal: For dividends and unclaimed shares (https://www.iepf.gov.in/)

According to the government, facilitation camps had been set up in 477 districts across the country by December 2025. It has been done with a special focus on reaching even remote areas. These efforts are bringing significant results, with approximately Rs 2000 crore already returned to their rightful owners.

PM Modi has appealed to the public to take some time to check these portals for any unclaimed funds belonging either to themselves or their families. In most cases, people remain unaware of money lying dormant in old bank passbooks, lost policies, old shares, or old mutual fund schemes. If this money reaches its rightful owners, innumerable lives can undergo a significant change in the country.

