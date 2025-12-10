Deepavali inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, mega celebration in Delhi today The announcement was made during a key meeting of UNESCO taking place at the Red Fort in Delhi, marking a significant cultural milestone for the country.

New Delhi:

India's Deepavali, the festival of light celebrated across the country with lamps, prayers and community gatherings, was on Wednesday inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made during a key meeting of UNESCO taking place at the Red Fort in Delhi, marking a significant cultural milestone for the country. Chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai echoed through the venue as the inscription was formally declared, reflecting the enthusiasm and pride surrounding the decision.

This year marks the first time India is hosting a session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, making the event even more historic. The twentieth session of the committee is being held at the Red Fort from December 8 to December 13, bringing together international delegates, cultural experts and officials to discuss and evaluate nominations from around the world. Officials confirmed that the decision on Deepavali would be announced on Wednesday, and preparations had begun in anticipation of a favourable outcome.

Celebrations planned across the national capital

Following the announcement, a large Diwali-like celebration is planned later in the day at Dilli Haat to honour Deepavali’s addition to the prestigious UNESCO list. Expecting the inscription, the Delhi Government has already begun preparing for grand cultural programmes across the national capital. One of the main events at Dilli Haat will be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her entire Cabinet, showcasing India’s pride at receiving international recognition for one of its most widely celebrated festivals.

India’s existing entries on the UNESCO heritage list

Deepavali now joins India's other fifteen elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These include the Kumbh Mela, the Durga Puja of Kolkata, the Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana. With Deepavali’s inscription, India strengthens its global presence in the preservation of cultural traditions and reaffirms the diversity and richness of its heritage.