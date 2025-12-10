Mahieka Sharma calls Hardik Pandya 'King' for T20I knock, hours after he slams paps for 'cheap sensationalism' Mahieka Sharma called Hardik Pandya a ‘King’ after his impressive T20I comeback. Her reaction came just hours after Pandya slammed paparazzi for “cheap sensationalism” over viral photos involving her.

New Delhi:

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Mahieka Sharma have been the talk of the town after they made their relationship official. The duo have been going strong with their camaraderie, painting the town red with their Instagram posts. Amid this, Hardik, who has been making headlines with his stunning comeback in T20Is after his injury, was hailed by Mahieka.

Her post comes hours after Hardik lashed out at paps for clicking photos with inappropriate angles, calling it "cheap sensationalism".

Also read: Is Hardik Pandya engaged? Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's ring in latest post sparks engagement rumours

Mahieka Sharma hails Hardik Pandya

On December 9, Hardik Pandya achieved a major record in T20I cricket during India's first match with South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Mahieka, who had been watching her boyfriend on her TV, posted his stills from the match and called him 'King'. She also posted another photo on her Instagram story, with stills of Hardik.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHIEKA SHARMA)Mahieka Sharma's Instagram story

Hardik Pandya thanked Mahieka Sharma after the match

After his big feat on Tuesday night, Hardik gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend, Mahieka. He said, “A special mention to my partner. A lot of great things have happened; she’s nothing but the best to me ever since she arrived in my life."

Why did Hardik Pandya slam paps?

Recently, Mahieka Sharma was walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai when a group of paps followed her and reportedly clicked her photos from an inappropriate angle. This angered Hardik Pandya, who took to his Instagram story and wrote a long note. It can be read, "I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism."

"This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you," the note ended.

Recently, rumours were also rife that Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya were engaged. However, the actress-influencer dismissed the claims.

Also read: Hardik Pandya achieves big milestone in T20Is, joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in major record list