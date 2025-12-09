Hardik Pandya achieves big milestone in T20Is, joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in major record list

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya achieved a major record in T20I cricket during the first match between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Hardik produced a blistering knock while most of the other Indian batters struggled for runs on what appeared a two-paced surface. During the series opener against the Proteas, Hardik completed 100 sixes in the T20I format, becoming just the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone. The star all-rounder joins the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli on the elite list.
Indian players with most sixes in T20Is:
1 - Rohit Sharma: 205 sixes in 151 innings
2 - Suryakumar Yadav: 155 sixes in 90 innings
3 - Virat Kohli: 124 sixes in 117 innings
4 - Hardik Pandya: 100 sixes in 95 innings
5 - KL Rahul: 99 sixes in 68 innings
More to follow...