Is Hardik Pandya engaged? Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's ring in latest post sparks engagement rumours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Mahieka Sharma are all over the internet. The duo often shares pictures, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. Recently, Hardik Pandya shared a carousel post featuring the "Big 3" of his life, which features pictures of his girlfriend Mahieka, his son Agastya, and his pet dog.

What caught everyone’s attention was a ring on his girlfriend Mahieka’s finger, sparking speculation among fans about whether Hardik Pandya has gotten engaged. Read on for the details.

Are Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma engaged?

While sharing the pictures, Hardik Pandya wrote, "My big 3," along with a blue heart emoji, Om emoji, and cricket bat emoji. The carousel post has a total of 20 slides, including pictures and videos. One of these photos sparked speculation about their engagement. In it, Hardik and Mahieka are seen praying together and a sparkling ring is clearly visible on Mahieka's finger. Fans are eager to know if the two have secretly taken their relationship a step further.

In one of the pictures, the duo were seen dressed in traditional outfits, performing a puja at home. They were also seen working out in a gym, where Hardik Pandya lifted Mahieka in his arms for a selfie. It is significant to note that neither Hardik nor Mahieka has commented on these rumours.

