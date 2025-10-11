Hardik Pandya confirms dating 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma a year after divorcing Natasa Cricketer Hardik Pandya, almost a year after divorcing Natasa Stankovic, has formally announced his relationship with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma. In an Instagram Story, Hardik posted a cute beach photo with Mahieka, tagging her handle and revealing their relationship to the world.

New Delhi:

Nearly a year after his divorce from model-actor Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Pandya has confirmed that he is dating model and actor Mahieka Sharma. The duo were spotted jetting away for a holiday to mark Hardik's birthday. Late night on Friday, October 10, Hardik took to his Instagram stories and announced to the world that he is taken.

Fans are going crazy over the revelation, which is Pandya's first public admission of a relationship since his well-publicised divorce from Natasa. It is also worth noting that the Indian skipper was previously linked to actor-singer Jasmin Walia.

In the photos posted by Hardik, the two of is seen having a peaceful moment by the sea, appearing happy and at ease. Hardik laid his hand casually on Mahieka's shoulder while wearing an oversized jacket, shorts, and slippers. As Hardik tagged her handle, the 24-year-old model, wearing a stylish white shirt dress, turned away from the camera, confirming what fans had long conjectured. In yet another photo, the duo dressed to kill for what seemed like an evening party. He tagged Mahieka and added an evil eye emoji after her name, which proves he is quite serious about their relationship.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA)Hardik Pandya is dating model Mahieka Sharma.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA)Hardik Pandya announced his relationship with Mahieka Sharma.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Model and influencer Mahieka Sharma, 24, is well-known on social media for her active presence and past roles in local entertainment projects. Following the news, fans swiftly took to Instagram to share their excitement and surprise, with many commenting on how "happy" Hardik looks in recent photos.

Mahieka has also established herself in the fashion industry, appearing on the covers of prestigious publications such as ELLE and Grazia and winning the Indian Fashion Awards' Model of the Year title. She has also served as the face of high-end fashion designers Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre, and she frequently appears in their creations.

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa Stankovic, who got married in 2020 and have a son named Agastya, split up in 2024. Last year, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement, asking for their family's privacy.

