All about Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s 7-years-younger rumoured flame Cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently spotted at the airport with his rumored girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Read further to know everything about her.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted at the airport with a model and actress at Mumbai international airport. This was none other than his rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hardik Pandya, after getting out of his car is seen waiting for Mahieka Sharma. And later, he goes in for the security checks with her.

Previously, Hardik was linked to Jasmin Walia and now seems like the cricketer is with Mahieka. So, let's find out who Mahieka Sharma is?

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actor

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress. She shares fashion and fitness content on Instagram. Mahieka completed her schooling in Delhi. She then studied economics and finance. After completing her studies, she did several internships, which led her to pursue modeling and acting.

Mahieka Sharma appeared in this film

Mahieka Sharma began her career as a freelancer. She appeared in a music video by rapper Raga. She subsequently played several small roles in films including the commentary 'Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's film 'PM Narendra Modi' (2019). Hardik's rumoured girlfriend has also appeared in advertisements for several brands.

Mahieka Sharma won a modeling award

Mahieka Sharma has walked for several renowned fashion designers. These include Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar and Amit Agarwal. The 24-year-old has also received the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards.

Hardik and Mahieka's relationship

Hardik and Mahieka came into the limelight when a video went viral on social media. Recently, he shared a video of the model with 23 written on her fingers. For the unversed, Pandya's jersey number is 23. However, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have not made any official statement regarding their relationship.

